SOUND OFF: Coherence, cowboys, COVID cards — not all in the same letter

Reader: The news business is a tough job, especially in this current climate of political unrest, COVID apprehension, and the sad state of affairs that Newsom has created in California. I think this is why your readers look forward to your Sound Off column every week.
You said that Sound Off is dependent on having enough coherent letters to respond to and the minutes to do it. I don't know how many minutes you are able to devote to the column, but on the subject of coherent letters you receive, it may have to do with the fact that at this moment nothing is coherent in this world. Maybe in all this chaos your Sound Off column is a way for us to "sound off" and express our evaluations.
As you have previously stated, upheaval in our world won't go away by simply not reporting on it. It is because of this current upheaval that people are so incoherent in how they are interpreting each article in the paper, therefore probably making some letters you receive appear so disjointed. So keep publishing your Sound Off column as much as you can because it is one of the highlights of The Californian.
— Leslyn Knight
Peterson: Thank you, Leslyn, for your thoughtful note. The news business can be a tough job. We work to inform people — and some readers don't like what we report. But that's what we do: Seek truth and report it (quoting guidance from the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics).
Your letter really made me pause and think that yes, there is much in our world right now that is incoherent and chaotic. There are so many people who are suffering, be it from coronavirus, homelessness, lack of work or lack of motivation to work, educational disparities, myriad family challenges or depression and other mental health conditions. And that's even before we layer in politics, which of course divides many.
Maybe all of that is leading to a lack of coherence in some letters to the editor and letters to Sound Off. I'll give that some thought, Leslyn!
And if Sound Off is one of the highlights of The Californian, thank you for saying so.
•••
Reader: The Bakersfield Californian makes my morning. I wake up early — typically crazy-early. I start my coffee, fire up my laptop, and get going.
First thing I usually do is check and interact with an industry forum I am involved in. Then I typically check my email, and send off correspondence if warranted.
Then I open the e-edition of The Bakersfield Californian! I can sense my feelings and thoughts being "ahh ... home ..." It literally is the best part of my morning. I do a similar routine when staying the weekend at my girlfriend's or traveling; the e-edition travels well. The front-page headlines seem to pull me in, make me feel like part of the community — local, and regional/state/national, if so is the case.
I am sincerely curious and interested — no snark — in what some example headlines (and accompanying photos) would be if Mr. Sweetser were to not find them "boring."
So, it seems the answer to the headline of last Saturday's Sound Off is "the reader."
— Alvin Gregorio, Bakersfield
Peterson: I'm quite happy that The Bakersfield Californian makes your morning. You read it with your coffee, I'd prefer it with a soda — but not so early, either, Alvin.
But I digress. You're writing about John Sweetser's comments in last week's Sound Off ("Who gets to decide what's interesting, boring in the news?" Oct. 2) that included an item on the front-page stories that he found boring. I disagreed with him. So who decides what's boring? Yes, Alvin, certainly readers do. My colleagues and I do, too — we don't set out to put stories on the front page that will be deemed boring. We strive for what's important, timely and interesting — and yes, those labels are up for debate by readers, too.
•••
Reader: So nice to read about our good gentleman Ed Shelton on Sunday's front page ("Robert Price: Ed Shelton, Bakersfield's humble gospel-singing cowboy, dies at 79 from COVID-19," Oct. 3).
We miss him greatly and enjoyed his singing at church. We have The Cowboy Church CD so we can listen and remember him. Ed was such a nice, true, positive, uplifting person. Ed was so generous he gave me a new set of Martin guitar strings on Father's Day and I didn't put them on until he passed. That next day, I tuned up my six-string and it never sounded better thanks to Ed Shelton. Also, he sang the national anthem on the Fourth of July so wonderful at church.
He will be missed ... for HE IS ONE OF A KIND!
— Fred and Linda Enyeart from Oildale & Cowboy Church
Peterson: Columnist Robert Price wrote a very nice tribute to Ed Shelton. I never met him, but he sure sounds like he was a great man from what you and Price say!
•••
Reader: In your article, you state: "People are also discouraged from posting a vaccine card on social media, where personal information can be stolen."
And yet you post a photo of someone's COVID ID card on the article??
Not. Very. Smart!
— Debbie Roush
Peterson: Debbie is referring to the story "Kern district attorney warns against fake COVID-19 vaccination cards" (Oct. 5). In the story, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and her staff members warn about the illegal nature of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
We did post a photo of a Des Plaines, Ill., woman holding her vaccine card for illustration purposes. Was that "Not. Very. Smart?" I'm conflicted.
We do our best to illustrate stories in print and online, where people don't tend to click much on stories without an image. I would hope people aren't so dumb (and acting illegally) to copy her or someone else's card. But apparently I can't assume that intelligence — obviously the Kern DA's office is seeing or hearing of enough of a problem that it's warning people not to buy a fake vaccine card or illegally pass off someone else's as your own.
•••
Reader: So glad to see you are still up and running Sound Off. I do have a question. I try and read those high-paid columnists' articles but they are so political, i.e., "reconciliation bill." This stuff clogs our TV and print news as it is already, and, of course, for the columnists it's what they do best and only their opinion.
I prefer to read what our local residents have to say about issues affecting our own communities. So, why not devote at least one full page a week to "letters to the editor." Thank you and keep up the good work.
— James McCall, Taft
Peterson: I'm still up and running, James! (Running — good description!)
We agree, James — local is much better. If I had a full page of local letters, I would use them. I really would!
But here's what happens. I tend to get letters from the same people over and over again. One day this week, I received three letters to the editor from one gentleman. They were all fine letters — each on a different topic — but I couldn't run all three in one day, or even the span of a week.
I would love to have a wider variety of local letter writers, and use less syndicated content, which, yes, tends to be non-local and often political, as you noted, James.
Please use the online form at Bakersfield.com or send an email clearly labeled as a letter to the editor at opinion@bakersfield.com. Include your name, address and phone number; name and city or town of residence are published. Letters can be up to 250 words and should address one topic.