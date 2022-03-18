SOUND OFF: And the debate over climate change continues

Reader: Love “Sound Off.” I was wondering. Does the Californian screen or fact-check submissions to Community Voices?
Wednesday's submission on climate change by Jeff Vaughan makes the false claim that more than 31,000 “vetted and credentialed scientists” signed a petition that says that there is no scientific evidence that human release of CO2 and other gases are leading to a catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere. Thirty-one thousand people signed a petition card and indicated their education and degrees. That is not “vetting.” Vaughan repeats the lie that there is a profit motive behind the need to produce “doom and gloom” results regarding climate change. It took me exactly two seconds to get to the bottom of this house of cards on which Vaughan builds the foundation of his argument.
This Community Voices doesn’t seek to inform, or bring understanding of a complex issue to your readers. It only serves to confirm the bias of those who think like Mr. Vaughan, and creates more division in our community.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2017/sep/08/blog-posting/no-30000-scientists-have-not-said-climate-change-h/
— Stephen Hanson, Bakersfield
Reader: Thank you, Jeff Vaughan, for writing your Community Voices article “Superstition isn’t the way.” And thank you, Bakersfield Californian, for printing it in your March 16 paper.
It is a breath of fresh air (no pun intended).
It is so good to hear from someone who is truly knowledgeable on climate issues — a geologist, someone who knows history and deals in facts.
I hope many who are inclined to believe that oil and oil products (which are many) are bad will read it and really consider it.
“You shall know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
— Karen Lawson, Bakersfield
Peterson: I received the above two letters within five hours of each other. Polar opposites. Ah, just like the debate over climate change. Shocking.
Yes, Stephen, we try our best to vet Community Voices submissions. (Thanks for the PolitiFact link.) But here's what I find, day in and day out: Many Community Voices submissions are biased and divisive. They give one person's opinion or, more often, an interpretation of the facts. That's the tough part: interpretation of facts.
Climate-change submissions are among my least favorite to handle. The issue is hugely important — but no matter what you print or don't, you can't seem to "win" with readers. Not when there's such divisiveness on the facts.
•••
Reader: Steven Mayer, you did it again. Wonderful story about OCAT ("OCAT is on the prowl: Members of the Oildale Community Action Team lead Community Crime Prevention Walk in one of the community's roughest neighborhoods") on March 11.
That Oildale group has tried to do so much good for the community there. Our meeting is at North High room 75 on March 28 at 6 p.m. and the last Monday of the month. We need more volunteers. All are welcome!
OCAT has a cleanup of trash from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26.
As I am writing this on a Saturday, there has been a breakout of graffiti all up and down North Chester, just pitiful.
A big thanks to OCAT for trying to make a difference in OILDALE.
Linda and I always enjoy your good stories; keep up the terrific work!
— Linda and Fred Enyeart from Oildale
Peterson: Thanks for your note, Linda and Fred. Steven hit it out of the park (again) with this important story about volunteers doing everything in their power to make Oildale better and stronger. Steven's story not only was packed with information, but it was also well-written and engaging. Photos by freelancer Rodney Thornburg further illustrated the points Steven made.
We know you are both vocal fans of your community — and have worked to make it stronger. Here's hoping that with Steven's story and your note here about your next meeting and cleanup, even more volunteers will step forward.
•••
Peterson: This week a community member asked me via email about an error in a story, which we had already corrected online when it was discovered and written a For The Record for the print edition. The community member wrote: "Was it a mistake or on purpose?"
It shocked me. For the record, responsible journalists don't make errors "on purpose." Have responsible journalists made mistakes? Unfortunately, yes.
And when it happens, it stings for a long time. Case in point: I remember misspelling a school official's name in a story more than 20 years ago. I had taken the man's name from the printed program that was passed out at an event. Turns out it was wrong, and a spokesman called to tell me, adding that I shouldn't worry about correcting it. He just wanted me to know for next time I had to type that name. But it was my obligation to readers (and my employer, the newspaper) to correct it, and I told him so.
I remember it like it was yesterday.