Reader: I am mostly sad that this kind of headline ("Almonds dethrone grapes to become Kern County's top-grossing crop," Sept. 23) will disappear when water disappears from the Central Valley in a few years. Life goes on, until it doesn't. Keep up the good work, TBC.
— John O'Connell
Peterson: Let's hope that we have water in the Central Valley to grow and raise the agricultural products we need for centuries to come.
Business Editor John Cox's story on the 2019 Kern County Crop Report contained all kinds of interesting gems: almonds moved into the most valuable crop position, "king cotton" didn't make the top-20 list for possibly the first time, and industrial hemp made what appears to be its debut in the rankings.
We get excited about the annual crop report around here — probably because we know agriculture is such an economic driver in this county.
•••
Reader: Just a comment, not earth-shattering, nor world news. I live on a golf course and often see a dangerous practice. Cart riders dangling their foot as they drive to the next hole. An accident waiting to happen. Please golfers, keep your foot on the running board.
— Rose Witer, Bakersfield
P.S. Love your column; so sensible. Thanks for the insight.
Peterson: Thanks for the kind words about my column, Rose. I try to be sensible — just as you are offering some sensible advice to golfers. Be careful out there!
•••
Reader: I think you made the correct decision on story comments ("Sound Off: It's time to say goodbye to story comments," Sept. 19). Hate-filled comments attacking other viewpoints citing misinformation from noncredible sources is far too common.
Typing a letter to the editor takes the same amount of time. I can personally say you publish most of them. I have written numerous over the past 20 years and virtually all of them have been published.
— Rob Lang
Peterson: I think we made the right decision, too.
I know poster "moardeeb," who wrote "Rant attack ramble copy paste" on my column more times than I cared to count, would disagree. But that's OK.
Remember, story comments at Bakersfield.com will close at the end of the month, which is this Wednesday. We continue to welcome letters to the editor, Community Voices pieces, letters to Sound Off, and direct communication to our reporters and editors. See how easy it is — Rob wrote a letter.
(8) comments
TURN OFF THE COMMENTS NOW! Please do not wait until the end of September. That is to far away. Oh Bakersfield, you try so hard, but you are so far from anything with a clue.
Other than your asinine last sentence, I agree with you.
Genny....I saw that 2.....its not like see she knows it all.... now what exactly did she say about U...A Russian Bot.....I'm just a confusing ole man...your the Real thing....not a Bot ...but Eye don't think your ever going to get a first-class seat to Neverland
Since the TBC mods are apparently non-existent at this point, do us all a favor and have one of your orderlies deliver your cocktail of meds early today...
She also never called me a Russian Bot, but you are well known for your 2nd grade reading comprehension level here, so your attribution error can be forgiven...
I'm not an old man like you are, but again, I'll let your imagination run wild in your personal Wonderland, my dear Alice...
#Masked2020WontBeMissed
Bakersfield is like the poor step kid in CA. Backward, ignorant, Trumpish. So yeah, squash all signs of protest. It'll be blue in a few years anyway. The Latino population is expanding at a greater rate than the white. The Republicans who post here are not very good contributors anyway. Not very educated or fact based. Not particularly thoughtful.
poor Christine... you use to be so popular....now its just you and me down here...your trending on twitter.....you made the Top10 Mean Girls List ....your as bad as Gavin shutting the whole Rabbit-Hole during a pandemic.....talk about having tantrum....anyway...Peace and Joy and stay healthy
"I know poster "moardeeb," who wrote "Rant attack ramble copy paste" on my column more times than I cared to count, would disagree. But that's OK."
And there you go, boys and girls...
Peterson..... if your Happy we are Happy....Biden Harris-2020
