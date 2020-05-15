Reader: I wanted to respond to another misguided column, from Robert Price, about the virus having a silver lining. I thought "thank goodness" when he left The Bakersfield Californian, because I would no longer be subjected to his angry far-left liberal views. But instead, you give him a weekly column.
This week he states some businesses will remain locked down and some will never come back (oh, well). He just doesn't care because he's not hurting financially. Price now has two paychecks, from KGET and TBC. He states "should we take the next step and have state or federal governments mandate carpooling and telecommuting."
Price wants government to dictate every aspect of our lives. Let's just toss out the Constitution. Price's last column was factually untrue and mean-spirited, but he's always been that way. He's a bully to anyone who disagrees with him. So why does Price have a weekly column? I realize it's an opinion piece, but TBC has total control over what you choose to print. How long are you going to let this go on?
— Van Fairbanks
Reader: For the second time in this Sunday, you are expressing a viewpoint that mirrors the values of the left. This is not what Kern County is all about. Telling people what they cannot do is championed by a philosophy of big government. You continue to push liberal views, then you should move to the home of Nancy Pelosi.
— Fred K. Stenger, in Kern County since 1948
Peterson: Here's what Robert had to say: “Hello, Fred — Are you talking about working from home? That’s a value of the left? How? Seriously, Fred, tell me how working from home is a value of the left.
"In my column, I focused on Kern Council of Governments director Ahron Hakimi. He was an officer in the U.S. Army for 20 years. Shall I tell him he’s a leftist, too?
"Please, seriously, explain this to me. Robert."
Robert also shared with me the irony that his latest piece was very much an “uncolummy" column. He considered writing it in a Q&A format because he quoted Hakimi so often and so extensively.
Van, you hit the nail on the head: "I realize it's an opinion piece." That it is. But I don't see how the column is factually untrue or mean-spirited, as you state.
And how long will I "let this go on," allowing Robert to have a column? For now, as long as he can offer thoughtful, original work to our readers. He seems to have quite a track record there.
Reader: I have been a subscriber to The Californian for almost 45 years. So I have seen the newspaper go from great times to what it has become today.
Here's my question, Ms. Peterson. Roy Horn, half of the legendary Las Vegas act, Siegfried and Roy, passed away last Friday, May 8. It was all over the news that night and the next day.
I opened The Californian on Wednesday, May 13, and finally saw an article regarding Horn's death. I didn't even read it, as it was stale news by then. Why would your paper publish an article of interest, to many readers, that was five days old? Was it just to help fill up the paper that day?
— Brad Roark
Peterson: First, Brad, thank you for your longtime readership and subscription to The Californian. I appreciate that.
You are right; the story of Roy Horn's death should have been published sooner.
It published when it did because the day before, a woman called and said (honestly, more like yelled) that it should have been published already. She was right, even though her delivery was quite harsh. She brought it to my attention — loud and clear. And we published the story and photo the next day.
Why exactly didn't it publish earlier? The day the obituary was moved by The Associated Press, there was a lot of news competing for the available space in the newspaper. So we make tough choices — and not everyone agrees every day — about what will fit in that day's newspaper.
We've added pages to the newspaper in recent days, so please look for more going forward.
Reader: Your article on May 12 about the family who was locked in the cemetery on Mother's Day was hardly front-page news. It was an article about irresponsibility on the part of this family.
● All cemeteries have a closing time, which is posted. It is not the responsibility of the groundskeeper to tell people who are visiting. He had his own duties to do.
● Times and days are also posted on the cemetery's website. Various family members had cellphones.
● A timer or clock alarm could have been set to give the family plenty of time to get out before the gates were locked.
● No one was wearing a mask or did social distancing. COVID-19 is not gone from Bakersfield or this country.
● A large family with six children came up from the Whittier-L.A. area, where COVID-19 is much more prevalent. Let's hope no one brought it up to Bakersfield.
People have to take responsibility for their actions. This is an article, which to me, didn't warrant space, even in our sparse newspaper.
— LD Jones
Peterson: Thanks for writing and expressing your opinion on Steven Mayer's story.
Here's what Steven had to say: "I’m sorry you didn’t care for the story about people being locked inside the cemetery gates at Hillcrest. I guess it’s a matter of taste. Other readers have reached out to thank me for adding some light humor to their day. But it obviously wasn’t your cup of tea."
I'll add this: This story is what those of us in newsrooms call a brite (some people write it as bright) — a shorter story that can be odd, amusing, unusual or humorous, but certainly not a heavy story like more people dying of the coronavirus or a $54.3 billion California budget deficit.
Sometimes we put brites on the front page to give readers relief from heavier news.
But yes, LD, I do agree with your point about people needing to take responsibility for their actions. Don't make the Kern County Fire Department come and use bolt cutters to break a link in a chain to get you out. Check the hours, make a plan, get out of the cemetery on time!
Reader: Are we witnessing too much "fuss" over first responders? Yes. Ditto for teachers, enough already!
— D. Kruse
Peterson: I stand by my answer from last week: A little kindness to some still seems like worthy kindness to me. If people in the community want to thank first responders, people working in essential positions, teachers or anyone else they see going above and beyond the call of duty during the coronavirus pandemic, I think it's nice.
I could use a little more "nice" in my life. How about you?
Reader: Thoroughly enjoyed the story about Walter Grogg. His mom, Hope Powell, was our housekeeper and babysitter for many years. I used to give Walter a ride. No matter where I was going, I'd ask him: "Where are you off to?" No matter his answer, I'd say: "This is your lucky day. I'm going that way, too."
Even though I wasn't going anywhere near Walt's destination, I'd always enjoy getting to know this special man during those rides. I was curious as to what the world looked like through his eyes. In retrospect, it was always my lucky day, too.
— Mike Tasos, Cumming, Ga.
Peterson: Walter Grogg seems to have touched the lives of so many. I'm thankful reporter Steven Mayer was able to share his life story with our readers.
Reader: It was sort of negligent not mentioning that the 144th Fighter Wing is a California Air National Guard unit.
Also sort of negligent to not mention that the unit is based at Fresno (just saying they took off from Fresno doesn't tell us this).
By the way, there is no reason to capitalize "flight." That is not part of the unit's name.
— John Sweetser
Reader: In my previous message, I stated it was "sort of negligent" not to mention that the fighter jets in the flyover came from the California Air National Guard unit based at Fresno.
After mulling things over, I've come to the conclusion it's far beyond "sort of negligent”; it's totally dumb not to mention the branch of service the planes came from. There were three different possibilities — the Marines, the Navy and the Air Force (the California Air National Guard unit at Fresno is under the jurisdiction of the latter).
— John Sweetser
Peterson: I don't quite think leaving out one of many available facts in a short caption with Alex Horvath's beautiful photo rises to the level of negligence, John. Or totally dumb, as your second email stated.
But thanks for your feedback.
