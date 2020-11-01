Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Your badge is special
Any officer you speak to will tell you how important it is to receive your badge on graduation day, and then it is presented to you as a keepsake when you retire. When I was a young officer with the highway patrol, I put on my outer blue jacket, so I had to transfer my badge from my uniform shirt to the outside of the jacket.
I was stopped in a parking lot when a teenage boy approached me and advised that a woman fell off a horse in the canyon and she couldn’t get up. He advised she was yelling and in a lot of pain. I advised dispatch to call for medical aid and I responded. There were several large boulders in the pathway so I couldn’t drive all the way to her location. I ran to her location, checked for any bleeding, calmed her down and told her assistance was on the way.
I then asked the boy to stay with her while I moved the heavy boulders. I really had to struggle to get them out of the way, but I wanted the emergency response units to be able to drive closer to her. I finally got them all removed and guided the vehicles to her.
After they loaded her into the ambulance, I looked down and realized my badge was missing. I panicked. I started searching everywhere for it and asked the boy to help me look. He was looking around, then he suddenly advised that he was late getting home and he had to leave. I thanked him for his help and continued to look. I never found the badge. I didn’t think of it right away, but then I thought about how abruptly he left. I figured he probably found my badge and that is why he left so quickly. I don’t know that for a fact and I hope he didn’t steal it.
When I returned to the office and reported it, I was told by a sergeant that since I never reported a defective clasp, I would have to pay for the badge. When the other officers on my shift heard the story, they all chipped in to pay for the badge. I was impressed. Then another sergeant called headquarters and discovered the state was having problems with defective clasps, so I didn’t have to pay for it. I was happy to return everyone’s donations. As a side note, I still check Ebay for my badge.
- BS
He always wanted to be a police K-9
My late husband had a career in law enforcement for more than 15 years. Early in his career, he worked for a small police department. Almost all the officers lived in town so everyone knew who they were, even off duty. While we were there, a fellow officer gave us his dog. It was a Norwiegen Elkhound, named Saber, and it took months before he would go near or even respond to my husband.
One weekend the city was having a free rabies vaccine clinic and my husband decided to take Saber. He loaded Saber and our oldest son, who was 7 at the time, into the car and went to the hall where the clinic was being held. While there, a large crowd of young people began to gather, and apparently there was some tension among two separate groups.
The situation began to intensify and my husband knew that even though he was off duty, he had to intervene before someone got hurt. He told our son to stay at the table where the vaccines were being given and headed toward the crowd with Saber on a leash. The crowd began to call out that there was a cop coming, but he was all alone. My husband waded into the crowd and sharply commanded Saber by his name. Saber responded by snapping his pointed ears straight up. At that, the crowd started parting and backing away. By that time another officer on patrol received a call regarding the large gathering and responded to the area. Between the two of them, they were able to disperse the crowd.
When my husband got home, our son came running into the house and said his father and Saber broke up the bad guys. When I asked my husband what our son was talking about, he told me what happened. My response was that Saber wasn’t a police dog and wouldn’t hurt a fly. At that, my husband said, “True, but they didn’t know that.” Needless to say, Saber got an extra dinner treat that night.
- VH
That could have gone badly
I was working one Sunday afternoon when I saw a Toyota pickup on the right shoulder. As I started to pull in behind it, the pickup entered the freeway. I started to pass it when I saw two small children pop their heads up over the edge of the bed of the pickup truck. Since it is illegal to allow any passengers to ride in the bed of a truck, I made a stop on the vehicle. When I approached the driver’s side, I observed two cans of beer in the center console. The driver was a huge man. When asked, he told me he drank three to four cans of beer. I conducted field sobriety tests and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. I arrested and handcuffed him.
As I walked him back to place him in my patrol car, another vehicle pulled in front of our cars and eight people jumped out and started to come toward me. I immediately figured I was not in a good position. I called for assistance from another patrol unit. The approaching citizens started to talk to me and told me the children belonged to them and he was taking them home from a picnic they all attended.
Just then, the other officer arrived in a Mustang, laid a couple hundred feet of skid marks and jumped out of his car. I immediately advised him that everything was safe. I allowed them to take their children and drive his truck home and I took the driver to jail.
When I arrived at the jail, I got him out of my car and started to walk toward the jail when I realized that through all the confusion, I never searched him. I then asked him if he had any weapons before I searched him. He replied, “Yes, Sir. I have a gun over here (as he pointed with his chin to his right side), and a knife over here (motioning to his left side).” Thank God everything went well.
- DH