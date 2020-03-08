Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Then I won’t teach anymore
After I was involved in two fatal shootings with the Highway Patrol, I decided I needed to get off the road for awhile. I transferred to a headquarters position in the Vehicle Theft Unit. In addition to my other responsibilities, I taught an officer-involved shooting/peer support class.
During the next 16 months, I received nothing but great critiques from the students. Then one day while reading that week’s forms, I noticed they were all very complimentary until I read the last two. One of them said, “It’s obvious the officer came on after the height requirement was abolished.” The other one said, “The officer thinks he is great, but he isn’t.” I couldn’t believe people would write those things.
I went home, read them to my wife and told her it wasn’t easy to give those classes because they stirred up all my memories from my past incidents. I told her I was not going to teach the classes anymore. She told me that I received thousands of compliments through the months and I wasn't going to stop just because of two negative remarks.
On the way to work the next day, I told a coworker about the critiques and told him how upset I was about them. He looked at me and said, “You don’t know, huh?” I asked him what he was talking about. He told me that my captain wrote those comments just to mess with me. I had to laugh, but I guess it also told me a little bit more about myself.
- BS
A well-learned lesson
I worked at Juvenile Hall for 30 years and remember so many teenagers going through the system. In one incident, a 16-year-old boy was sent to Juvenile Hall for the first time. He had a lot of family problems. Before he went to court to learn his fate, I told him to just make sure he was truthful and respectful to the judge.
He returned from court, told me he took my advice and the judge released him. He was going home. When he went to gather his possessions, I handed him the toothbrush and comb he received when he arrived at the facility. I told him to look at them every day and remember what it felt like to be at Juvenile Hall, so he never returns.
Approximately seven years later, I stopped to get gas and a young man approached me. He asked if I had worked at Juvenile Hall. When I told him I had, he told me his name and reminded me of the toothbrush and comb. He told me he still had them and looked at them every day. He advised he was married, had a child and a good job. He thanked me for caring about him and left. It made all those years even more special to me.
- GM
She wasn’t alone
As a young Highway Patrol officer just out of the academy, I was assigned to a desert area. I worked the swing shift hours (2 to 10 p.m.). I was patrolling the freeway when I received a call of an accident with major injuries. I looked to the south and could see the dust rising in the air from the vehicle, which had overturned into the sandy center median. I responded to the scene and came upon a solo vehicle which had gone into the center median and rolled over several times. It then came to rest on its wheels. I ran to the car and saw two college-aged teenage girls inside. They were both seated in the front seats and since they had their seat belts on, they only received minor injuries.
I then ran to a teenage girl who had been in the back seat of the car. She was ejected because she was not wearing her seat belt. She was lying on her back in the sandy center median. I ran over with my EMT kit and could see that she was seriously injured. I just held her because I knew there was nothing I could do, except hold her and be there for her in her last moments.
A life flight helicopter landed, but as they were exiting the craft, the young girl took her last breath in my arms. The flight helicopter paramedic’s valiant efforts to save her life weren’t sufficient and she succumbed to her injuries.
This happened more than 20 years ago and still is vivid in my mind. At the time, I had two baby girls at home and, although her death bothered me, it hit me a lot harder 10 years later when my daughters reached the same age as the young lady who died in my arms.
I found out later that the three young ladies were headed to Las Vegas for spring break, but obviously never made it. I could never imagine the pain her family felt. I still carry that memory with me and somehow wish there was more I could have done for her. I wanted her parents to know she did not die alone on that sandy desert road. I held their baby until she took her last breath.
- AG
