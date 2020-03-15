Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Why are you harassing me?
When I was a young officer on the Highway Patrol, I used to change into my uniform at home, put a jacket over it and then drive to work. One day while driving to the office, I noticed a guy on a motorcycle ride out of his front gate and accelerate down the sidewalk. He was going pretty fast as he passed several hidden walkways.
I slowed down and told him he should get off the sidewalk and ride in the street so he didn’t hit anyone. As I pulled forward, he flipped me the middle finger and yelled something at me. I then saw him accelerate after me.
He pulled up next to me and told me to pull over. I slowed and told him that I was just telling him to not ride on the sidewalk because someone could have been injured. He continued to yell for me to pull over as he directed expletives at me. I told him he didn’t want me to pull over. He told me to pull over so he could kick my %$@. I asked him if he really wanted me to pull over. He told me to pull over. I then pulled to the right shoulder and stopped. He accelerated in front of me, slammed on his brakes, threw his helmet to the ground and started to walk toward me with his feathers all fluffed.
I exited my car and started to walk toward him. As soon as he saw my uniform, he stopped, changed his attitude and said, “Why are you harassing me, officer?” I told him I tried to tell him nicely, but he didn’t want to listen. I then asked for his license and registration. He told me he was sorry and wouldn’t do it again. I told him it was too late. Although I usually never take law enforcement action off duty, I sent him a citation through the mail for his driving actions.
- BS
That’s nice
While working for the Highway Patrol, I was driving north on the freeway and saw black smoke coming up from below the freeway. I took the exit, and saw a car on fire which had impacted a power pole. I requested the fire department.
Two other vehicles with spectators exited the freeway and stopped at the scene. My beat partner and I discovered there was an unconscious driver behind the wheel. I tried to approach the vehicle, but my eyebrows and mustache burned off. I got an idea. We both got our fire extinguishers out of the trunk and handed them to two of the spectators.
I told the spectators, "When I say go, you spray the fire as much as you can.” As soon as they did that, my partner and I ran up, opened the door, pulled the driver out and dragged him away from the car. Ten minutes later, the fire department arrived. By that time, the car was completely engulfed in flames. When I returned to the office, I told the sergeant all about it.
He just said, “That’s nice.” I never heard another thing about it.
- DH
Just pass the wine
While working for a large police department, I had a possible homicide. The body was lying up against the wall of a building, on the sidewalk. The building was one of those old apartment buildings renovated for homeless people. There were visible heel drag marks from the body indicating the direction from where he was dragged.
So being the astute investigators that we were, we followed the heel marks back to the corner of the building, down the sidewalk to the building entrance, across the lobby, and onto the elevator. We stopped at the second floor, but didn’t see the drag marks. We stopped at the third floor and saw the drag marks. We followed them down the hall, turned the corner, and right up to room 314.
We turned the knob and it was unlocked so, not being bashful, we walked right in. The drag marks continued across the carpet to the center of the room where we found a group of winos sitting in a circle in the middle of the room. They were merrily passing around a gallon jug of Tokay wine. They were oblivious to the dead guy, who happened to be the resident of the apartment.
The subsequent investigation revealed that the dead guy had been in the circle too. However, after taking a big swig, he just flopped over dead. So what would any "sensible" person do? Exactly. They dragged him outside, leaned him against the wall and returned to their drinking.
- DC
