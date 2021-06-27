COP TALES: Where's my application to be a K-9?

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Where’s my application
My partner and I were working the afternoon shift for the highway patrol’s air operations helicopter unit when we monitored a call for a suspect who fled on foot from the local police department. The suspect was wanted for auto theft and had fled into a neighborhood. A good perimeter was established and we began assisting the ground officers and K-9 with the search.
I utilized the infrared camera to help with the search. Well into the search, I noticed a dog in a backyard barking incessantly in the direction of a large garbage can. No officers were anywhere near there. I informed the ground officers and sure enough, the bad guy was hiding in the garbage can. The bad guy was caught by a K-9, but it wasn’t a police K-9. I don’t know if it’s true, but I heard the civilian K-9 turned in an application to the police department after that.
- ABB
Glad he found her
One day while working for the highway patrol in the rain, I was just finishing up my shift at night before returning to the office when I glanced across the dirt center median strip. I saw a car stopped on the shoulder on the other side of the freeway with its lights on. It was a few miles to the next turn around, and I figured it was probably just another driver stopped to check their map or switch drivers. I figured the car would be gone by the time I turned around to check on them, as had happened many times in the past. However, something prompted me to turn around and check on that one, and so I did.
I pulled in behind the vehicle, which was stopped on the shoulder of the road. I noticed the driver kept tapping the brakes as they would come on intermittently. The interior light was on and as I approached, I could see the lone occupant seated in the driver’s seat. She was a senior citizen and she had both hands on the wheel and was steering, even though the car was not running.
The driver’s window was partially open and she was getting wet from the light rain. She was awake and did not seem to be in medical distress, but did not respond verbally to my questions. I saw her purse on the seat beside her and explained I was going to reach in and open it to see if I could help her find her identification. I found her license and ran a check on her and her vehicle.
I was advised by dispatch that she was a missing person from another county north of us and had been gone for more than a day. She was unaware she had run out of gas and thought she was still driving. Our dispatcher made contact with the family who was so grateful she had been found.
They said she had left to go get her hair done because it was her birthday. I gently guided her back to my patrol car and used a blanket to help keep her dry and warm. I then summoned a tow truck using her AAA membership and took her back to the area office to await a happy reunion with her family.
- PB
We dodged that bullet
One night while my partner and I were working for the highway patrol, I was patrolling the residential streets when I saw a car coming at us at a high speed. It made a right turn and sped away. I paced the vehicle at 50-55 mph in a 25 mph zone. I was about to stop it when it turned right into a driveway and stopped just short of the garage door. A female appearing to be about 21 years old, jumped out, ran inside the front door, and closed it. We attracted a lot of attention since I had a red light and siren on before pulling into the driveway. All local residents were out on the sidewalk.
I went to the door, pushed the doorbell and knocked. I did not get any response, so I tried it several more times. My mentor arrived and asked me what was going on. After I briefed him, he pounded on the door very loudly and yelled, “If we don’t see your license and registration, we are going to impound your car.” She then went to the screen door, opened it a half inch, and passed out her license and registration.
I wrote out a citation and returned to the door to get her signature as I walked by numerous neighbors who were all standing around. She opened the inside door and started to yell that she did nothing wrong and she was not going to sign the citation because she was just being harassed. Toward the rear of the living room, I could see a huge figure approaching. He had to duck to go through the opening. He had to be in excess of 300 pounds. I was starting to get a little concerned.
The man, who was dressed in pajamas, got about six feet away from the young woman, and yelled, “Macy, what is going on?” She replied, “These mother (expletive) said I was speeding, but I didn’t do anything wrong. They are trying to force me to sign the ticket.” I was waiting for him to react, when he yelled, “Macy, just sign the damn ticket; I need to sleep.” She signed the ticket and we left. I guess we dodged that bullet.
- DH