Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Where did everyone go?
When I was a highway patrol sergeant in a large inner-city area, I was riding with another sergeant in the pouring rain at night when we observed three men brutally beating another man. They were pounding on him so hard that they had to hold him up. We drove right up onto the sidewalk and stopped right in front of them. They dropped the man to the sidewalk and they all ran away. A couple of people ran up to help him so we ran after the suspects. The rain was really coming down hard.
Just as we were gaining on them, I turned to look back at the victim to make sure he was getting assistance. All of a sudden, I saw him jump up and run in the other direction. I told the other sergeant that the victim just ran away. We realized we didn’t have a victim and the suspects took off down an alley, so we aborted our pursuit. As we were huffing and puffing back to our patrol car, we weren’t happy about getting our uniforms soaked for nothing.
- BS
I don’t have to sign
I had just finished working an overtime detail as a highway patrol officer and was on my way to meet another officer for lunch. As I exited the freeway and turned onto the surface street, I noticed a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction toward me. The rider was not wearing a helmet. Not wanting to take the time to write a citation, I got on my loudspeaker and asked, “Where is your helmet?”
As he passed me, he pointed to a helmet secured to the side of the motorcycle. I watched him in my mirror as he got on the on-ramp to enter the freeway, making no effort to stop and put on the helmet. At that point, I decided that the open defiance warranted a citation. I made a U-turn, entered the freeway, and quickly pulled the rider over.
Upon my approach, the rider immediately asked, “Am I under arrest?” I told him he was merely being detained and that I needed to see his identification and paperwork for the motorcycle. He replied, “No, I’m either under arrest or I’m on my way.”
He refused to produce identification and left me no choice but to physically arrest him and tow the motorcycle. Our state’s motorcycle helmet law had just gone into effect and I had the privilege of encountering this man who was making it his mission to fight the law. He had numerous prior citations for the same offense, but during our encounter he decided to pursue a new strategy by getting arrested.
He didn’t even sign the promise to appear at the jail, so they had to keep him. The local paper even did a story on it, titled “Defiant Motorcyclist Stays in Jail.” Needless to say, I received a subpoena for his violation, but the defendant never showed up. Why? Because he was in jail in another jurisdiction for the same thing.
That was not the end of the story. Acting as his own attorney, the suspect sued me, the state, the county, the sheriff, the governor, the tow company and pretty much anyone else he could think of, for violating his rights. The suit was summarily dismissed and I never heard anything more about him.
- LL
Get him off of me
The highway patrol did not have two-man cars during the night shifts in the 1950s and early 1960s, so I was working a rural beat alone out in the country. I responded to a call of a vehicle stopped in the traffic lane of a two-lane country road with the engine running and the driver slumped over the steering wheel.
When I arrived and got a whiff of the strong smell of alcohol on the man slumped over the steering wheel, I knew I had a DUI situation. I tried unsuccessfully to wake up the driver. The person who had called in to report the vehicle drove up and stopped. He had gone home to call us and returned (we didn’t have cell phones in those days).
We were able to get the driver awake and, between the two of us, we got him over to my vehicle and seated in the right front seat. He was not coherent and could not walk so I was only able to get him in the car with the help of the farmer who reported the incident. I tried to put the seat belt around the intoxicated man, but I could not get it around him due to him being so large.
I pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road and locked it up. I got into the patrol vehicle and buckled up. The seat belts in the patrol vehicles in those days were the old "aircraft" type, which required the buckle to be pulled up to release the catch, not a button as we see today.
As I drove back to town, my supervisor told me to take the man by the hospital and make sure that he was not suffering a medical emergency. On the way, he shifted in the seat and fell over on me and pinned my right arm against my body and one of his arms was in my lap covering the seat belt buckle.
When I drove up to the emergency vehicle entrance at the hospital, I found that I could not release the seat belt as he was too heavy and was wedged between me and the steering column. I managed to get the radio mic in my left hand and called dispatch to send someone to help me. After what seemed forever, another officer drove up, went to my patrol car and saw my predicament.
Instead of helping me, he went into the hospital and came out with several people and a gurney. They all had to come check out the situation and one nurse even went back in and came back with a camera and took my picture. They finally decided that I had suffered enough and rescued me. The only medical emergency was my rescue.
- RS