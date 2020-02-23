Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Where are your seat belt tickets?
One day while working a seat belt enforcement overtime detail for the Highway Patrol, I heard a report of a rape which had just occurred. They advised the victim was waiting at a specific corner for a deputy sheriff to take a report. The suspect was described as an older man with a red jacket, khaki pants and boots.
I went to the neighborhood and searched the area. I looked down one street and observed a man with a white T-shirt, khaki pants and one of the pant legs was tucked in his boots. As I drove toward him, he casually opened the front gate of a house and walked up to the door. I stopped in front of the house and he just stood there. He never even knocked on the door. I exited my vehicle and approached him. I ordered him to keep his hands where I could see him. I asked him what he was doing. He told me he was visiting friends at that house. I asked him the names of the residents, but he didn’t know their names.
I called the sheriff’s department and advised I had a possible suspect and did they want to pick him up for questioning. They asked me if I would just slowly drive him by their location to see if the victim could identify him. The suspect advised he would ride with me to prove it wasn’t him.
As I drove by her location, she started to cry as soon as she saw him. He then started to make incriminating statements. I never asked him any questions. I just drove away from her and turned him over to the investigating deputy. I drove away with a great sense of accomplishment.
Of course, I didn’t get many seat belt tickets that day.
- BS
Oh, he is definitely getting a ticket
While working as a Highway Patrol officer, I didn’t get out of the office until just before dusk. It wasn’t long before I saw a car speeding toward me at about 90 mph. I turned through the center divider and sped after the car. I remember looking at my speedometer and it was at 115.
My patrol car was a “slick top” (no overhead lights) and had a red spotlight that was turned inward until I chose to turn it facing forward. The spotlight did not have the usual red glass, but instead had a light red coating on it. As I passed a semi-truck that was in the slow lane, I turned on the red light. The light almost blinded me and at the same time my rear tire blew out. I cringed at the thought of being run over by the semi-truck, but managed to get the patrol car to the shoulder.
The truck driver stopped behind me and ran up with a fire extinguisher. He had a look of shock on his face, and was probably saying the same thing about me. We looked at my shredded tire in amazement and then he pointed down the road.
We noticed that the original speeder pulled over down the road. The truck driver asked if I was going to write them a ticket. I responded, “Yes, as soon as I stop shaking.”
- PM
They wished they just pulled over
After working for the Highway Patrol for 10 years in the greater Los Angeles area, I had an opportunity to move north and be closer to my parents, so I transferred to a mountain area. I was assigned and worked mainly in the area where I lived, which consisted of approximately 1,100 people.
It was quite a culture shock for a Highway Patrol officer in this type of environment to respond to many calls that a deputy sheriff would handle. Your backup was sometimes 45 minutes away, so you picked your traffic stops wisely. I was responsible for four mountain passes, and during the summer months, I was required to check each of the passes at least once a shift.
One night in the summertime, I was checking one of the passes, and had just crested the summit when I noticed a vehicle parked off the roadway by 20 yards. I could see three males outside of the vehicle, and they appeared to be relieving themselves next to the vehicle. When they observed the patrol vehicle, they immediately zipped up and turned toward me.
When I contacted them, I could immediately tell that all of them were inebriated. Since I did not see them driving, I advised them to sleep it off for a few hours. Approximately five minutes later, the vehicle passed me. I attempted to make an enforcement stop, but they refused to yield. As we crested the hill just past the summit, I noticed the vehicle had pulled over, and all three occupants ran away.
Since I was at an elevation of more than 8,000 feet, and there was nowhere for them to go but downhill, I backed up, kept an eye on the vehicle, ordered a tow truck, and impounded the vehicle. As I was leaving, I advised the occupants, over my car speaker, to have a nice walk to town, which was approximately 20 miles away in the dark.
The next morning, I was traveling to town with my family on the way to church, and observed my partner stopped at the state line, with a county sheriff’s patrol vehicle. My partner flagged me down, and asked me if the individuals in the rear of the patrol vehicle looked familiar. I got out and walked over to the unit, and saw my three lost friends from the night before.
They had made the walk into town. They were covered in scratches and their clothing was torn. They reported their vehicle as stolen, and the deputy took the stolen vehicle report. After notifying surrounding agencies, the deputy discovered that the vehicle had been towed the previous night. The deputy who had taken the stolen vehicle report advised that they had jumped from the frying pan into the fire, due to the fact that if you make a false report in Nevada, you can be charged with a crime. Since the report they filed was a felony, they would be charged with a felony. I sure hope they learned their lesson.
- TP
