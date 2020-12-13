Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Horrible memories
My father was 6’4” tall and even larger in my mind. He was a deputy game warden and worked a lot of hours between his two jobs. I don’t think I ever saw my father cry, until one day. One early evening when I was a teenager, my Dad came home from work and I could see he was visibly upset. He went right by my mother and sat at the dining room table and put his head in his hands. As soon as my mother asked what was wrong, he broke down in tears.
He was driving on his way home when he came upon a car accident that had just occurred. He pulled over and ran up to see if anyone needed help since the police and ambulance were not there yet. He then saw that a little boy had been hit by a car. He ran over and comforted the boy until the police arrived, but the boy did not survive.
That incident would have been hard for anyone to handle, but years earlier, my father held my sister in his arms when she was only 4 years old. She was sick and while he held her, she looked up at him, smiled and died in his arms. That little boy in his arms brought up a lot of old memories.
- BS
It seemed like a good idea at the time
In the early 1970s when I was the last constable for our town, I transported a drunk teenager to juvenile hall. Along the way, the kid barfed in the backseat of my patrol car. The next morning, my wife told me that all of the champagne at the church wedding reception the previous evening had been stolen. I then thought about how that kid’s vomit smelled more like wine than the usual beer.
I advised the on-duty deputy and he went to the boy’s residence. He looked around and found that the boy had buried a couple bottles of cheap champagne in his backyard. In addition to one heck of a hangover, the kid was charged with burglary as well.
- WD
It said automatic
One night while working the graveyard shift on New Year’s Eve, my partner and I responded to a car accident. The driver was DUI and he and his female partner were injured. He was taken to the hospital where we retrieved a blood sample and their statements. As we were walking out, two city police officers walked in pushing a man on a gurney. When we asked the officers what had happened, they looked at each other and broke out laughing.
They advised that their subject had been sent to the United States from another country to learn new skills for his job. When he arrived earlier that same day, a taxicab took him to a car dealership where he bought a brand new van. He then went next door to the liquor store and stocked up. He then drove the new van.
His new van was going through an intersection when it was broadsided by another vehicle. When the officers asked what happened, he related he had not been driving at the time of the accident. He said he put the gear in automatic pilot and went in the back of the van to prepare himself another drink.
- DH