Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
We can handle this another way
On one of the few Saturdays when I had the day off, I took my sister to the horse races. We sat near a large group of elderly people and we were all having a fun time. A few minutes later, two teenagers sat two rows in front of the group and lit up marijuana joints (marijuana was completely illegal then). Everyone around them became upset and voiced their concern. The teenagers just laughed at them. I walked up to them and asked them if they could just leave the area.
Both of them laughed at me and one of them told me to “%$#” off. I then pulled out my flat badge and said, “OK, maybe we should handle this another way.” Both of them immediately stood up and said, “Oh, no problem, officer. Sure, we’ll just leave the park, if that is OK?” I told them that was a good idea. The other people were happy with the outcome. I would have been happier if I won some money from the horse races, though.
- BS
Search and Rescue
Back in 1992, I was a member of the Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Unit. We were extremely busy that summer with call after call of possible drownings in the river. As we arrived one morning, a small group of people were standing on the side of the road, pointing to the flowing water. Earlier in the day, two young men in their early 20s had been sliding down a large rock into a deep hole below, and now one was missing.
We had the water shut off at the dam and 17 hours later, we finally found the young man at the bottom of the river. His head was stuck in a crevice of rocks. We were not able to see him until the water was lowered. It was a difficult task to get his head released.
It was a grueling situation to begin with, but it got a lot worse when I had to tell his mother that her only child was dead. As a former EMT first responder and Search and Rescue member, I initially had a very strong heart and became an adrenaline junkie, but after that river call, I ended up crying right along with the mom and her family. That incident changed my life forever.
- VJ
I should’ve been a track star
I was working the day shift for the highway patrol when I observed a woman getting up from the sidewalk in front of a drug store. I stopped and exited my patrol car to see if she required any assistance. She told me that a young boy on a bicycle just stole her purse and pointed in the direction of his flight.
I looked down the street but didn’t see a bicyclist. I told her to stay there and I would have a deputy respond to take a report while I looked for the culprit. By the time I had finished advising dispatch, I looked down a side street and saw a boy who fit the description.
I was driving a Mustang and it only took me seconds to catch up to him. I pulled up beside him and told him to stop. He stood up and pumped his bicycle faster. Apparently, he thought his bike could outrun my Pony. I advised dispatch that I was in pursuit of a strong armed robbery suspect at approximately 14 mph. (I am sure I heard a chuckle or two from other officers on the radio.) I was beside the suspect when he turned toward me and threw the purse at me. The purse wedged between the headrest and the rear window.
As he approached a parked car, he dropped the bike and took off on foot. I stopped, took my keys and ran after him. The suspect had a 30-foot jump on me, but I was closing in as he jumped a fence. I opened the gate and ran through. He jumped another fence, and I opened that gate as well and ran through. I was catching up to him when he jumped over a third fence. I had to jump over that one.
After I jumped over the fourth fence, I landed in a yard with a house and a garage. I looked around, but lost him. As I looked around, I noticed a small garage with the door slightly ajar. I entered and began to search the interior. I glanced up and noticed there was a large opening to the ceiling. I stood on a couch that was in the garage, and moved my flashlight around the ceiling area.
I could see his outline in the far corner. I did not want to crawl up there and get my uniform dirty or torn, so I ordered him to come down. The suspect failed to respond. I told him that he would not like it if I had to come after him. The suspect tried to climb down, so I grabbed his legs and dropped him on the couch.
I arrested him and put him in my patrol car. As it turned out, he lived across the street. His family saw him and started to claim that he was a good kid who never got into trouble. It didn’t take long to end the conversation when we looked at his lengthy criminal record.
- JG
