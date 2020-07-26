Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Out-of-control party
One night while working the graveyard shift in a dangerous part of a large city for the highway patrol, my partner and I approached a corner house that had a large fence around it. As we passed it, we could see a huge party was going on inside.
All of a sudden, a girl ran out the front door while screaming. A guy ran after her, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the house. We could see the house was packed with people and the party was out of control. I called for back-up units from the highway patrol and the city police. I then pulled the patrol car right up to the front gate, and put the lights and siren on to discourage the man from doing anything to the girl.
Within seconds, several police and highway patrol cars pulled up and we rushed the house. There were drugs, weapons and other contraband throughout the house. Several arrests were made and everyone else was released. I wasn’t sure what girl it was that was pulled back in the house, but I knew we managed to prevent anything from happening to her that night.
- BS
What a small world
In 2006, while working dayshift with the highway patrol, I was heading west on a county road when I observed a car stopped at a stop sign facing north on a side street. The vehicle pulled out, turned left and proceeded west in front of me. As I came up behind the car I noticed it was displaying Nevada license plates and noticed the male driver was not wearing a seatbelt. I followed the car for about a mile or so, waiting patiently for the driver to put on his belt.
I initiated a traffic stop with the red light and the driver immediately pulled to the right and stopped. I got out, approached the car and asked the driver for his license, registration and insurance. He provided a Nevada driver’s license along with the car registration and insurance. I inquired about his seatbelt and he said he was afraid to put it on with me behind him because that would make me stop him. He advised he moved to our county due to a new job.
I went back to my patrol car and started to write the citation when I noticed something familiar about his name and birthdate. I walked back to the car and asked him if his parents were deaf. He looked at me with a very surprised look on his face and told me I was correct.
He then asked me if the computer had provided that information. I laughed, told him it did not, and told him that I was not sure if he remembered, but he and his sister lived with my wife and I for a year as voluntarily placed foster children in 1976. He would have been 3 years old at the time. He said, “I remember. Isn’t your wife’s name Vicki?” We started a new friendship and he even became a hearing impaired interpreter at our church. Sometimes we find out what a small world we live in.
- CW
All he had to do was stop
One day while working for the highway patrol, I was parked on the side of the road completing an accident report when I heard a city police officer notify his dispatch that he was attempting to stop a vehicle that was not yielding. The officer described the violator as a male adult on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed. I fired up my Mustang and asked if he needed assistance. He advised he was requesting assistance from the highway patrol. I accelerated to over 100 mph as I tried to catch up to the pursuit.
I had a CB radio in my car and the truckers were updating the officer’s location faster than dispatch got the information to me. After what seemed like forever, I spotted a flashing amber deck light on his patrol car. We were at approximately 118 mph and I was hanging back when I saw the officer wave me ahead with his hand. I accelerated around the officer and as I got closer to the suspect’s motorcycle, cranked it up to 126 mph. I was advised that officers from the next highway patrol area were standing by and would assist.
As we approached the other highway patrol units, he slowed down and changed lanes. I suspected that he was going to turn behind the highway patrol units and drive in a different direction. He suddenly decelerated and pulled to the shoulder. I was going too fast and overshot him. He made a quick U-turn and proceeded in the opposite direction. The original city officer arrived at our location. The motorcycle accelerated rapidly, which caused the rear wheel to fishtail which caused the rider to lose control and fall over.
The motorcycle pinned the rider to the ground. We approached the rider to make sure he was alright. With everyone standing around, one of the officers bent over to hear what the rider was saying and the back of his uniform trousers ripped open. He managed to laugh at himself along with the rest of us.
As it turned out, the rider fled because he thought he had a warrant out for his arrest, but his record was clear other than a past speeding ticket. He ended up going to jail and having his motorcycle towed away.
- JG
