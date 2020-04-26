Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
For me?
When I was a young lieutenant with the highway patrol, I was asked to be the acting commander of an adjoining highway patrol office. I was assigned an unmarked commander’s car that I was allowed to take home each night. A couple of weeks later, I was advised that since there was still a captain at our division office who was still assigned there, I would not be able to take the commander’s car home each night. I was not happy about it, but I accepted it. Apparently, the officers and staff at the office heard it as well.
The following Saturday, I was home with the family when I received a call from the officer in charge at the office. He asked if I could respond to the office. I asked him what happened and he said he would rather discuss it in person. Of course, getting called out on a Saturday and him not wanting to tell me the reason really had me concerned. I responded immediately.
When I arrived in the back parking lot, most of the officers and sergeants were standing there. I exited my car and walked over to them. They moved out of the way and showed me a nice motorcycle. I asked why they were showing it to me. They handed me a new leather jacket, a helmet and the keys to the motorcycle. They explained that since the state wouldn’t give me a car, they all chipped in and purchased the motorcycle and items for me.
To this day, I cannot tell you how moving that was to see them all standing there with such an amazing gift. I couldn’t thank them enough. When I promoted to captain, I returned the motorcycle and items to them and told them to sell them and return the money to everyone. I may not have the motorcycle anymore, but I will never forget those people and how much it meant to me.
- BS
See ya
My brother-in-law was a highway patrolman and he related this story to me before he passed away a few years ago. He was patrolling a freeway soon after it opened in the very early 1970s. He advised he was southbound somewhere in his big Dodge patrol car when he looked in his mirror and saw a car approaching rapidly.
He kicked the Dodge up to 100 mph and the car was still gaining on him. He said he floored his vehicle to about 140 mph as the other vehicle actually blew right by him. He thought it may have been a Cobra. When I asked him what he did about it, he replied, “Nothing.”
I asked him why he didn’t call ahead to someone on the radio. In his slow southern drawl, he replied, “To whom? Back then, I was the only car covering 200 miles of freeway.” I still laugh when I think of him telling me that story.
- JC, RR
Due to one drunken driver
On Thanksgiving Day 1988, I was working the day shift for the highway patrol. Since it was a maximum enforcement period, there were four of us assigned to one beat. On a normal day, there would be only one or two officers assigned to that beat, so you would think the highway would have been quite safe. As it turned out, even four officers would not be enough to prevent tragedy or deal with the aftermath of the selfish actions of a drunken driver.
I had been granted permission to get off shift a couple of hours early to be with my family, who was traveling from out of town to share Thanksgiving at my new home with my husband and young son. Since my house was right off my beat, I stopped by the house in my patrol car to say hello and check on the progress of the food preparation. My grandma was especially excited to see me in my uniform and everyone loved the patrol car.
However, my visit was cut short by a rather hectic radio call from one of my beat partners who had encountered a head-on collision. As I drove code three to assist, the subsequent updates from the officer were grim. Before I arrived, he indicated there were six fatalities.
I arrived and saw a full-size pickup and a sedan in the roadway. It looked like something out of a movie, almost staged. They had clearly hit head-on and the damage to both vehicles was significant. When the coroner arrived, I was tasked with retrieving identification from the deceased people in each vehicle. The pickup had a solo male occupant and the sedan had five young adults, all seemingly close in age to each other. I remember thinking they were about my age of 25 years old. It was a sobering and sacred job as we retrieved their driver’s licenses.
At some point later, I was approached by a man who said he thought the sedan involved belonged to his brother. They were all traveling to the same family event and when he passed the scene, he observed the car. The car was partially covered by a tarp to conceal the victims, but he saw enough to be concerned.
I asked him his brother’s name and my heart sank when he responded. Since I had gathered the driver’s licenses, I knew it was his family. I found the coroner and advised him of the situation. I remember some of the coroner’s words as he began to prepare this young couple as they leaned on the bumper of a fire truck.
As I tried to distract their little boy, I watched as the coroner spoke the words that changed their lives. While holding the driver’s licenses in his hand, the coroner told them that no one in the car had survived. It was one of the most profoundly painful experiences I have ever witnessed as he showed them the licenses.
The enormity of the loss began to register on their faces and involuntary movements. Most of us in law enforcement have been involved in death notifications or have had relatives come to our scenes where a loved one has died. There are no words to describe it, other than it is raw primal grief and it is excruciating.
The little boy asked me why his mommy and daddy were crying and I could barely speak. This little guy was only a year or so older than my own son. I comforted him and told him they were going to be sad, but he would be OK and could help by giving them lots of hugs. The occupants of the car turned out to be siblings and cousins of the couple and they were all very close.
I left the scene and assisted with driving the grieving family and their car to their destination, so they would not have to drive. We couldn’t do much to make it better, but we did what we could. After that, I drove to the office, gassed up my patrol car, changed out of my uniform and went home just like every other shift.
Of course, rather than get off early as planned, I got home late. My husband and family were all there waiting and I gave some vague excuse for being late. I did not mention the details of my day and acted like everything was fine as we celebrated Thanksgiving.
It has been more than 30 years, but I always think of that family on Thanksgiving Day or when I drive by the accident scene. I pray for them and wonder how they are doing after their lives were changed forever because a drunken driver got into his truck that day. To add to the tragedy, the fatalities did not stop at six. We later learned that the right front passenger was carrying her unborn child. On that day, seven lives were lost.
- LL
