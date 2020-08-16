Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Early beginnings
As in many other occupations, we talk about what jobs we worked before we became officers. A recent discussion I was involved in reminded me of a job interview I had when I was 17 years old. I applied to work at Burger King and I had to attend an interview with the manager. I was actually nervous about it.
When I got there, the manager took me to a table in the back of the restaurant and started asking me questions. All of a sudden, the front doors of the building opened up and my older brother stormed into the dining area. He then yelled out, “OK, where is he? Oh, there you are.” He then continued to walk toward us as he continued, “I don’t care what they are paying you, I will double it. You are too good of an employee and I can’t afford to lose you.”
By that time, I just buried my face in my hands. The manager looked at me and asked, “Who is that?” I told her it was my brother and asked if I could get rid of him. I then returned to the interview, where I was hired. I can tell you that was not the first or last time my brother pulled those types of shenanigans. I am just glad he didn’t interrupt my highway patrol interview.
- BS
A judge may have been more lenient
In the early fall of 2002, I was working the afternoon shift as a seasoned 18-year highway patrol officer. I was stationed in a rural, remote area of the state, and had over 20 miles of a particular highway all to myself, the last eight miles of which were four lanes, as it transitioned, westward, down to the valley floor. I was parked eastbound on the easternmost end of the four-lane stretch, “monitoring” traffic for observed violations.
In that location, the eastbound lanes transitioned from two lanes into a single lane, and there was a white regulatory “Do not Pass” sign. The motorists would speed up, and scurry around one another to gain the lead position, before the double yellow lines began. I also watched the westbound traffic as well.
So lo and behold, I saw a westbound, white Toyota sedan pass my location at well over 80 mph. I looked in my mirror and didn’t see any brake lights or any attempt to slow down. I made a U-turn and accelerated after the vehicle in an attempt to get a good pace on them. They were out of sight, so I doubled my efforts and got a good look at them as we went through a series of curves. I got two checks of over 100 mph and moved in for the stop as we neared the county line.
As I got closer, I thought the car looked a lot like our family’s white 1990 Toyota sedan that we let our kids drive (we had four teenage drivers at once). As I activated the red light, the vehicle began to yield and I realized it was definitely our car. I could see my 16-year-old daughter, who had a provisional license, and was not supposed to be driving with anyone else in the car, let alone speeding and heading out of town, was the errant driver, and she had a girlfriend riding in the passenger seat. I didn't even get out of my patrol car, as I was just a little too angry.
I motioned with my hand for her to come back and see me. I then used the public address loudspeaker to reiterate my request. I saw her shake her head "no," and at the same time, my personal cell phone rang. It was my wife telling me my daughter was afraid to get out of the car, for fear of what I might do. I told her to tell our daughter she better be afraid and to get herself back to my unit and join me in the front seat, NOW! My daughter complied, and of course was in tears.
She had decided to run down to the shopping mall in the valley with her girlfriend after school. She was driving fast so she could get home before it got too late. She said she had no clue that she was going so fast and denied that she was doing triple digits. I explained how she drove right past me. I took her license from her and told her I was personally suspending it until she was at least 30 years old.
Her mother came to our location with a family friend, and I “impounded” the car by having the friend drive it back to our home. My daughter eventually had her driving privileges reinstated, and now is a responsible adult and we both have a good laugh when we tell this story.
- PB
Take my other car, too
During the 1990s, I was a detective sergeant with the state Department of Public Safety assigned to the Vehicle Theft Investigations Unit. As I was leaving my office, I saw a newly painted maroon 1980s Buick occupied by two men drive by my location. The Buick was made to look like a Regal, but it had Grand National body parts on it and the license plate was not firmly attached.
I ran the license plate as I followed the vehicle and dispatch advised the plate was registered to another make of vehicle. I coordinated my location with responding DPS state troopers in marked patrol vehicles. After a few miles of driving in a mix of business and residential areas, it became apparent that the driver of the Buick knew he was being followed. He made several erratic lane changes and turned to elude me, and eventually entered the freeway.
After a few more miles, a uniformed DPS state trooper driving a marked patrol vehicle caught up to the Buick and made a felony stop with my assistance. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and after being advised of their Miranda warnings, they said they did not know who owned the vehicle and were just out for a drive.
The public Vehicle Identification Number was still intact and the vehicle had been reported stolen. In addition to the Buick being reported stolen, other identifying numbers were removed from the vehicle, and a fictitious license plate had been attached. The vehicle was driven to the DPS evidence yard and secured.
The following morning I was at my office, which was next to the DPS evidence yard, and received a message that a person was at the public entrance area who requested to meet with me. I recognized the person as being a sheriff’s deputy I had met a couple of weeks earlier. Once the sheriff’s deputy found out I worked auto theft, he told me his 1980s Buick Grand National had been stolen from his home and not been found.
Initially, I thought the sheriff’s deputy had stopped by to say hello, but as it turned out, the stolen Buick I had recovered the previous day was the same Buick he had reported stolen. We both couldn’t believe I was the detective who had recovered his stolen car.
We both went to the DPS evidence yard for him to identify his car and more surprises surfaced. The deputy stated that when the car had been reported stolen, it had significant damage from a prior incident that had been estimated to cost $3,000 to repair. The interior was also a little rough, and the car had stock wheels with worn tires. The people who stole the car repaired the damage, fixed the interior, installed new rims and tires, and gave the car a new paint job.
I was never able to identify who originally stole the Buick, but the driver and passenger were incarcerated for other state charges. The deputy had his stolen car returned in better condition than when it was stolen, so he was very happy. I don’t know if it’s true, but I heard he is leaving his other car in front of his house with the keys in it, so he can have improvements made on that car also.
- DD
