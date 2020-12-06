Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Thanks for your honesty
One night while working graveyards for the highway patrol, my usual partner called in sick so I had to work with another officer for the shift. We stopped a vehicle for speeding and it was my turn to make the approach. Without knowing it, my new partner thought I was going to write a citation, so he got my ticket book and placed it on the hood of the car for me. I ended up giving the driver a verbal, got in the car and we drove off.
After handling other calls for a few hours, we stopped another vehicle for a violation. When I couldn’t find my ticket book, I asked my partner if he had seen it. He asked if I took it off the hood of the car. Needless to say, we headed back to the location of that first stop and could not find it anywhere. It was a really nice, leather book and I hated to lose it.
Two nights later, I had a message to call a man. When I spoke to him, he told me that a guy at his work found my citation book and told him about it. The guy who found it told him that the officer’s name was in it, but said, “(expletive) him, I’m not giving it back to him. I hate cops.” I agreed to not mention the good Samaritan or our discussion when I confronted the man. He gave me the man’s name and work number.
I called the man and told him I heard he found my ticket book and was trying to locate me so he could return it. I told him how much I appreciated it. He said, “Oh yes Officer, I was trying to locate you so I could return it.” When I picked it up, I thanked him again for being an honest person. I never would have gotten it back if it wasn’t for the honest man who called me to report what happened. Thank God we still have honest, caring people in the world.
- BS
How did you get here?
My first area of assignment on the highway patrol was to a large metropolitan city. I was just off field training status, and on my own, but still on probation as a new rookie officer. It was mid-winter so it got dark very early. This was in 1984, before the advent of cell phones and there were no call boxes along this portion of freeway.
I was a solo unit and was northbound on the freeway, when I encountered a vehicle on the shoulder with its hazard lights on. As I dutifully approached and illuminated the vehicle, I saw that it was a hearse. There was no driver in it, but there was a body bag in the back and it had a human form to it. I didn’t know what to do.
I radioed dispatch and tried using the alpha numeric radio codes that I had so diligently learned to describe my situation. However, the dispatcher became frustrated and confused and I finally had to use plain talk to explain that I had an abandoned hearse with a dead body in the back.
I had them run a stolen vehicle check, which came back negative. I then had them contact the mortuary directly to see if they knew the whereabouts of the driver. In the meantime, the driver returned, and explained that he had run out of gas, so he walked off the freeway to get help. It would have been nice if he at least left me a note.
- PB
Thankfully, I was wrong
For several years, I worked nights as a volunteer providing support to the living victims on homicides. We never knew when we would get called. The pager would go off, usually in the middle of the night, and whoever was able to would respond. The police officers would already have the scene secured when we arrived. We used our own cars, gas, etc.
One night around midnight, I was paged to assist a mother who was sitting outside her home. The officers were inside the house trying to figure out whether the death of her 8-year-old son was a murder or the accidental result of two kids who found a gun and were playing Russian Roulette. The house was on a hill, so all night I was running up and down helping the mother, who was crying at the bottom amid a growing crowd of neighbors, friends and relatives. I was the only black person. Everyone else was Latino.
Hours later, they allowed the mother to go back inside her house, so I left. It was still dark and I got lost on my way home. Suddenly, I saw a motorcycle gang coming toward me. They surrounded me and blocked my path. As volunteers, we didn’t have police radios or any way to call for help.
I realized that in my haste to get to the crime scene, I had not removed my red head scarf and I wondered about their gang colors. The leader rode toward me and signaled me to lower my window. I was scared, but I complied because I wasn't going to run over anyone, which would have been my only means of escape.
The guy asked if I was lost. I was too scared to speak, so I just nodded. As a crisis volunteer, I did not carry a weapon or even own one. He then explained that he was at the scene of the incident and he saw me helping the mother of the child.
He said he was particularly touched at the conclusion of the investigation, because I was the only one who thought to hose the blood from the walkway so that the mother would not have to walk over the blood of her son to reenter her home. He also noticed that I was the only one in the beginning who noticed that she was in her bare feet and had requested the police to bring down her slippers. He thanked me and they escorted me safely to the freeway.
As the guys on motorcycles waved goodbye as they safely got me to the freeway, I reprimanded myself for my stereotypical thinking.
- SKD