Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Thanks for the advice
One night while working as a commander for the highway patrol, we were advised that the sheriff’s department was in pursuit of a van. The suspect beat his estranged wife, took their two small children and fled. The deputies requested the highway patrol take over the pursuit. Once the van entered the freeway, it accelerated to over 110 mph. Normally, I would order our units to abort the pursuit since he was driving recklessly with two children inside, but he was already violent with their mother and I was afraid he would do something to the children if we didn’t arrest him. The airship was not available.
Even though I made my own decisions, I was troubled by my Catch-22 situation, so I called my chief. I told him that if we continued in the pursuit and he crashed and the children were injured or killed, we would be judged for not aborting the pursuit. If we aborted the pursuit and the suspect took the children out of the country or killed them, we would be judged for not staying with him. I then asked him what would be the best decision. He thought about it for a minute and replied, “Do what you think is right.” That is all he told me.
Luckily, two minutes later, dispatch advised that the suspect’s mother called the highway patrol to advise that her son called her and told her he was on his way to her house. We sent officers to her house and backed off the pursuit so he would slow down. Eventually, our officers were able to take him into custody at his mother’s house and the children were returned home safely. Not all decisions are easy to make, especially when you know lives are at stake. We have to make split-second decisions, even though the media and adversaries will have days and weeks to judge you.
- BS
Thanks for the evidence
Working as a sergeant for the highway patrol, I received a call that one of my officers had a violator who was refusing to sign a citation. Upon my arrival, I discovered that there was more to it than that. The violator had been stopped for expired registration and when the officer approached, the violator just rolled down his window a crack. He told the officer that he was not required to produce any documents, as he was not subject to the traffic laws since he was a “traveler” and not a “driver” and was not engaged in commercial activity.
After speaking with him for some time, I was not able to convince him of his legal obligations and I explained that he could comply or we would have to take more drastic actions. He still refused. It became apparent that he was going to force our hand. We didn’t want it to lead to a pursuit, so we boxed in his car with other patrol vehicles. I then gave him one last chance to comply before we broke his window, but he refused.
As soon as I broke his passenger side window, he immediately opened his door and we took him into custody without incident and towed his car. He took the case to court where he produced a recording of the entire stop. HIS recording is what got him convicted. The attorneys on both sides could not believe that I had given him so much time to comply before breaking the window. I always told people I’m a nice guy.
- LL
At least I got them
Years ago, I was a motor officer working the evening shift for the highway patrol in a large city. I had arrived home at the end of shift on my KZ 1000 motorcycle at about midnight, and had gone to bed. As I started to doze off, I heard rustling noises coming from the narrow, fenced side of my house by the small garage door. I grabbed my duty weapon, threw on a pair of running shorts, and nothing else, and quietly went barefoot out the front door and around the side of the garage where I found three males trying to force the side garage door open. I identified myself and told them to freeze. They declined, climbed the fence, and ran through the backyards of the neighboring houses.
I ran down the driveway and paralleled them on the sidewalk when I noticed a beat up van parked in front of my house. I realized they must have doubled back, so I ran back up the sidewalk just as they were starting to pull away in that same beater van. Once again, I pointed my gun at them and told them to stop or I would shoot (I may have used other choice words). Unimpressed, they accelerated away.
I ran up the driveway, into the house, entered the garage, hit the door opener on the wall, and jumped on my highway patrol motorcycle. I took off after them without wearing a shirt, shoes or helmet. I was only wearing a pair of rather skimpy running shorts. There wasn’t a motorcycle helmet law back then. I had to sit on my pistol. It was quite secure there, but not entirely comfortable.
I had an idea where they were headed and I eventually spotted them. I caught up to them and activated the lights and siren. The pursuit continued for a few miles at 65-75 mph, which may have been the top speed of that van. They suddenly braked hard, made a U-turn and went in the other direction.
After some personal debate, I advised dispatch of the pursuit and asked for assistance. The pursuit continued through the city where people were coming out of the bars and staring as if they had never seen a pursuit with a half-naked motor cop. The van driver turned down a dead end street. The trio gave up and I proned them out on the street at gunpoint. In a fairly short time, I could hear sirens approaching from a distance and told dispatch to advise responding units I was not in uniform.
As two patrol cars came sliding in, I stood next to my motorcycle and gently laid my duty gun on the ground and held my hands up. As I rode home after turning the intrepid 459 PC suspects over to the car cops, I was amazed that not one of the four car cops made any comment or questioned my attire. However, I wasn’t so lucky a few days later as I left my house to go for a run and encountered a neighbor three doors up who asked, “Are you the one who chased those guys in your underwear?”
- BW
