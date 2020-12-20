Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
I brought back the first story for Christmas week. Have a safe Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Thank YOU for the experience
One year a couple of weeks before Christmas, I was a commander with the highway patrol and had to drive to our headquarters office, which was four and a half hours away. I was delayed at home and wanted to get started on my trip. Just as I was about to get on the freeway, I observed a man cross the street ahead of me carrying a long box. He was walking very slowly and appeared to be crying. I decided to continue on my trip, but believe it or not, I kept getting bugged by my mother, who passed away years earlier, to stop and help him. I’m sure if I had a passenger, he would have thought I was crazy, but I actually had a conversation in my head with my Mom. I told her I was in a rush and I was sure the guy was OK. She insisted I check on him.
I pulled over and asked the man if he was alright. The box he was carrying contained an artificial Christmas tree. He was very upset and stated, “I had a classic bicycle for years and I just sold it for $100, so I could buy a Christmas tree for my wife and son for Christmas since we didn’t have enough money to buy one. I just wanted my son to have a tree this year. When I took the tree home, my wife told me I had to take it back because we needed to spend the money on food instead. I just want him to have a tree.”
I immediately looked up at my Mom and thought, “Well, it looks like I’m not getting to headquarters for awhile.”
I told him to get in my car. I drove him to the store and we bought decorations for the tree and food. I then drove him to the mall and let him pick out gifts for his son and wife, then I told him to get something for himself. After picking up all the items, I dropped him off at his apartment.
He was so excited and could not thank me enough. I then went to the office where we had collected large canned hams and other food items for people. When I went back to his apartment to drop off the ham and other items, I noticed his front door was open. When I looked in, he still had a huge smile on his face as he was wrapping the gifts with newspapers. He was even more excited and grateful when he saw the ham.
I know he was grateful that day, but no one was more appreciative for that experience than I. As I drove away, I looked up at my Mom and thought, “OK, you were right. Can I go to headquarters now?”
- BS
What a nice surprise
When I was an officer with the highway patrol in my first office, we had a close bond with each other. There was one officer, though, who didn’t seem too friendly. I think he said he used to be a drill instructor in the Army. He didn’t like to show a soft side.
One year, one of our officers, who had four small children, lost his job right before Christmas. He was able to get a few small items for his children to place under the tree, but he was upset that he could not provide more. However, on Christmas Day when they all woke up, there were loads of gifts and treats waiting for them on their front doorstep.
Santa Claus visited their house that day and all the kids were so excited. Of course, I’m sure no one was happier than the father. There was no note and nobody took the credit, but I just happen to know that the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes that day.
- BS
Still serving
I served 24 years on the highway patrol and had many wonderful experiences during that time. The most memorable was when I became the highway patrol Santa Claus. It was during my fourth year on the job. I mentioned to a dispatcher that I thought about dressing up as Santa for my young son. She beamed and said she had a suit I could borrow if I also visited her children at her home.
Over the course of my career, I refined my Santa persona. I had my own costume, wig and boots, but being dressed as Santa was only the first step. Children are smart and I knew I would have to “sell” myself as Santa. Every Christmas, the officers and staff would fill out forms about the things Santa should know about their children. I used these to amaze the children. I cannot begin to tell you how the surprised looks on their faces warmed my heart.
Over the years, my children participated in costumes as my elves. Each year, I went to the homes of dozens of highway patrol family members. My wife, Mrs. Claus, did the driving. Christmas Eve was busy as we visited 15 to 20 homes each year. I was privileged to watch so many children grow up, but it didn’t end there. I’ve been called upon to visit the grandchildren as well. I never kept count, but I am sure that I have been able to make more than 1,000 children believe in the magic of Christmas and Santa Claus. I have been retired for 28 years, but I am still being called upon to be Santa for my highway patrol family. Ho-Ho-Ho, Merry Christmas.
- JH (SC)