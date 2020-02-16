Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
It never goes away
One day while I attended a community event as an assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol, an 85-year-old Highway Patrol retiree started talking to me and shared some of his stories. He was smiling through the entire conversation as he told me about his love for the job.
He then started telling me a story about an accident he had to investigate. He advised he arrived at a car accident and observed the vehicle slammed into another vehicle and burst into flames. The vehicle was fully engulfed. As he looked in the vehicle, he said, a young Marine was trapped inside. The Marine was screaming at the officer to help him, but the young man was already burning up.
As much as he tried, the officer could not get the door open due to major damage to the vehicle. The Marine then begged the officer to just shoot him to put him out of his pain. He just continued to repeat, “Please shoot me.” The officer watched him burn to death.
As this 85-year-old retired officer was telling the story, the tears started streaming down his face. He tried to compose himself, but it wasn’t easy. I started to get choked up as he related the story. I thought about how that accident occurred 60 years ago and yet the emotions were just as intense.
- BS and WK
Not even a pat on the back
I was working as an officer with the Highway Patrol on the freeway when I observed two girls walking north on the southbound shoulder. I drove onto the shoulder, and approached them. They told me they were 14 years old and didn’t live too far from our location. Their mother dropped them off and forgot to pick them up. Crossing the freeway was the only way they knew how to get home.
I was just about to tell them to get in the patrol car when I heard loud skidding tires. I grabbed a girl under each arm, and we jumped over the guardrail. A split second later, my patrol car was hit in the rear, which pushed it forward and right. All three of us could have been hit in that split second. The errant driver was not paying attention and when he looked up, he noticed the traffic stopped in front of him. He swerved his vehicle, lost control and struck the rear of my patrol car.
When I spoke to the driver, I commented, “That was not a good thing to happen.” He then replied, “Yeah, especially on my birthday.”
I was actually able to drive the patrol vehicle, so I took the girls home. As I explained the accident to the sergeant, I told him that we all would have been hit if I did not dive over the guardrail with the girls. The sergeant just replied, “That’s nice.”
I never heard another word about it.
- DH
A lesson learned
While a Police Explorer in my hometown, I was riding with a sergeant when a “shots fired” at a local bar call came out over the radio. As we arrived at the scene and exited the vehicle, we both heard a gunshot and also the sound of a bullet speeding directly over our heads. The sergeant immediately yelled for me to take cover. I quickly kneeled behind a metal “S&H Green Stamp” sign that was nearby. My sergeant came around from behind and yelled, “Get away from that sign; it won’t stop a bullet.” Without hesitation, we both rushed to the rear of the patrol vehicle.
As the chaos unfolded, we watched as a man stumbled outside and fell onto the street. Needless to say, panic and fear were abundant. After what seemed like eternity, other police officers from both my city and the county sheriffs arrived and secured the scene. The shooter was found standing in the doorway of the bar, yelling profanities and extremely intoxicated. The victim lying in the street was alive, but he was in serious condition.
Once the ambulance arrived, I discovered that a fellow explorer was one of the EMTs. We conversed over the situation and he stated, “This man isn’t going to make it, and someone needs to ride in the ambulance to obtain any statements.” At the same time, a county sheriff standing next to me suggested I accompany the ambulance and get any statements. He stated he would notify my sergeant, so I entered the ambulance with extreme eagerness to obtain that critical dying declaration.
As we sped to the hospital, I beamingly documented every word, including his repeated statement, “Jose shot me.” The victim died soon after we arrived at the emergency room. Later, while talking to my fellow explorer, we both gleamed with excitement over the chance to obtain such crucial evidence. But that didn’t last.
Eventually, I approached a police officer from my city department and started to proudly report my events when he shouted, “What the heck are you doing here? We’ve been looking all over for you.” To my dismay, I discovered that my actions were never conveyed to my sergeant or department and everyone was frantically searching for me.
I was reprimanded and learned a lesson, but I was allowed to stay in the explorer program. Once I became an officer, I made sure I shared that story with all of my trainees over the years.
-DU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.