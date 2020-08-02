Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
One of our biggest fears
As any commander, chief or sheriff will tell you, one of your biggest concerns is the safety of your employees. One day while sitting in my office as a highway patrol commander, I heard the emergency tone come on the radio. The dispatch center then notified me that one of the officers was involved in an accident on the freeway. I was advised the officer was writing a citation when a vehicle lost control and drove through the center divider where the officer was standing. I could hardly breathe as I drove to the scene. Of course, I imagined the worst.
When I got there, the officer approached me in a nonchalant manner and said hello. I asked him if he was OK or was he still in shock. I couldn’t believe he was walking around. As it turned out, he stopped a vehicle that stopped in the center divider instead of pulling to the right shoulder. The officer was standing in the V of his driver’s door writing the citation when a woman saw the slowing traffic ahead of her. She overreacted and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle went in the center divider, passed the patrol vehicle between the vehicle and the guardrail.
The officer squeezed up against the frame of the patrol car as her vehicle passed. Her car smashed his door forward and slightly tore his uniform pants. The officer never even panicked or got upset. I was so relieved that he was not injured. Of course, I had another officer take him to be checked and told him to take the rest of the day off. He definitely deserved it.
Any time you see red lights or siren, carefully work your way to the right shoulder and stop. Do not pull into the center divider.
- BS
Watching out for each other
Back in the early 1990s working as a deputy sheriff, I was assigned patrol duties on a beat I didn’t like, but since we were short-handed, I had to fill the void. My shift was 4 p.m. to midnight as a one-man unit.
At about 10 p.m., I had been assigned to take a report and had been talking to some citizens. As we were talking, I heard someone yelling very loudly east of my location. I continued to take the report until the yelling reached a point that I realized something bad was happening. I told the citizens that I would have to leave to investigate the yelling, but would return to complete the report.
I got into my patrol vehicle and drove east with my windows down, while I listened for the yelling. I came to a stop at an intersection and observed two highway patrol officers on the ground fighting with a person. I jumped out of my car and assisted the officers. The suspect initially kicked one of the officers to try to get away. All three had been in the altercation for several minutes and were very tired. It was obvious that the person was resisting arrest and hands-on to control him were not successful.
I used my baton and struck the individual several times in the lower legs. The suspect then stopped resisting and was taken into custody. Ironically, the suspect then filed a claim against the highway patrol officers for an injury to his thumb from a possible baton strike, but I never heard anything else about it.
- MW
There’s a body down there
When I was assigned to the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, I wanted to be trained in the diving aspect of the job, so I put on the SCUBA gear and they put me in a deep pocket of the river. They told me to put the belt weights on and sink to the bottom of the river as they watched me. While you are down there, you can only see about three feet in front of you.
All of a sudden, I saw a shadow coming toward me and it brushed up against my arm. I spit my mouth piece out and darted to the top to get out of there. I came up so fast that they all started laughing at me and repeatedly asked me what was the matter and if I was scared. I said, “There’s a body down there.”
The captain then told me I was just seeing things. I told him to go down there with me. We went down and sure enough, there was a body. We brought the body up to the surface. Within a half hour, we received a call that a person was swimming and disappeared upstream from us. We were only there for a training session when I found that body.
- CS
