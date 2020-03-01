Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
One of my heroes
I have wanted to be a Pennsylvania State Trooper since I was 5 years old. I served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent the last 30 months of my tour at Camp Pendleton, Calif., so I got used to the beautiful year-round weather. I went on a ride-along with the sheriff’s department and police department and had a great time. However, when I rode with the Highway Patrol, I immediately knew that is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.
When I went to the Highway Patrol Academy, we were required to go on ride-alongs with Highway Patrol offices around the state. My first ride-along was with an officer who became one of my lifelong heroes. The following two stories are about that officer who promoted to sergeant before he retired. He received two Medals of Valor from the governor, but he gets upset if you talk about those awards. Here are his stories. The first incident occurred in January and the second one happened in December of the same year. He was the first officer in the state to receive two Medal of Valor awards.
- BS
Saving lives #1
One night while working the graveyard shift for the Highway Patrol, my partner and I were patrolling in the cold when my partner had to use the restroom. We stopped at a gas station, used the facilities and left.
As we were about to enter the freeway, I noticed out of the corner of my eye a bunch of smoke coming from the gas station. We returned to the gas station and realized the station was fine, but the two-story house behind it was on fire. The entire house was on fire and so much smoke was coming out. We ran up to the house and noticed a sliding glass door was open by about three inches and smoke was coming out.
We ran in the house even though there was so much smoke from a foot off the floor to to the ceiling. We were looking for anyone inside when a young woman came out of an upstairs room. We asked her if anyone else was in the house. She told us that she was alone, but there were people who lived downstairs.
We walked around the house to another sliding glass door. As we approached it, we could hear two distinct voices. One sounded like a young child and one was an infant. They were coughing and crying. We opened the sliding glass door and we couldn’t see anything through the thick smoke, even with our flashlights. I yelled for them to come to my voice.
I just entered and started sweeping with my hand to see if I could find them. I felt a bed in the room. I felt a girl’s foot and leg, but I couldn’t breathe anymore so I had to leave the room for air. My partner and I went back in and we were able to grab the girl.
I could hear the infant crying in the room as well. We took the little girl out of the house. I went back in and I thought the other child was on the same bed, so I kept sweeping the bed with my hands. I could not find the child. All of a sudden, a bunch of windows blew out from the heat, which caused the fire to ignite even further. The extreme heat and flames became so intense that the roof started to collapse, which forced us out of the house. We could not get back into the house.
When the fire department got there, the house was a complete loss. My partner and I were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. I was upset that there were no adults in the house with those children.
The girl from the upstairs apartment told us there were two sisters who lived together and they worked at night. I found out later that the two sisters worked at night and left their children with a 16-year-old son at night. He was actually home that night, but the electrical fire started in the wall of his room while he was asleep and he died of smoke inhalation.
We also found out that there was a crib right next to the bed where we found the child and the infant’s body was found in that crib. We just couldn’t find her. It made it even harder for me to take, because at that time, I had a newborn at home.
We later found out that businessmen from another country bought the gas station and apartments and wanted to turn the whole area into a truck stop, but they were having financial issues. The apartments were condemned, but they were illegally renting the apartments for extra money. The two mothers sued them and received a very high monetary award, but the businessmen returned to their country without ever paying the women.
- TG and AH
Saving lives #2
On Christmas Eve, the same year as the previous house fire, I was working the graveyard shift with a different partner on the Highway Patrol. It was one of those weeks where I was going to court during the day and working at night. My partner would drive while I would rest my eyes in the passenger seat.
While we were headed back to the office to print reports, I fell asleep. All of a sudden, my partner woke me up and told me to look out the window. I woke up and observed a pickup truck over the side of the road. It was fully engulfed in flames. The pickup truck rear-ended a semi-truck and went over the side. It was in heavy brush.
As we approached, we could see a man inside the truck. We yelled for him to get out of the truck, but he was so drunk that he started to argue with us. We went to pull him out and he was pulling away from us toward the driver’s side. He was trying to grab a boom box type radio. He was about 250 pounds. We grabbed him and pulled him out of the burning truck. He passed out right away. His pants were on fire, so we put the flames out.
I thought we were done at that point and started dragging the guy away from the truck. My partner then searched further and noticed there was another person wedged under the steering wheel. He wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was thrown onto the floor. His clothes were on fire as well. We had a difficult time, but we were able to get him unwedged and pulled him to safety.
When we spoke to the truck driver who they rear-ended, we asked him why he never went to help the two occupants. He told us he wasn’t going anywhere near the truck since it was on fire.
- TG and WM
