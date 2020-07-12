Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Not a good day
I just transferred as a sergeant from the big city to a desert area with the highway patrol when I responded to a fatal accident. When I arrived, I saw a large truck pulled over with extensive frontend damage and small body parts all over the roadway for hundreds of feet. It was a horrible scene. You could not make out the description of the victim.
Apparently, the truck crossed over the line and struck a small car. The car just disintegrated and spread the body everywhere. We were able to identify the vehicle and tie the driver to that vehicle.
I advised the deputy coroner that I could attempt to contact the family. When I arrived at the victim’s mobile home, the inside door was open, but the screen door was closed. I could see a man sitting in a recliner type chair and the television was on. I knocked several times on the door, but he never moved. I yelled several times, but it didn’t even look like he was breathing. I slowly entered the house and eventually woke him up. He had been drinking quite a bit.
He had the same last name as the victim, so I wasn’t surprised when he told me he was the father. When I had to break the news to him, he understandably lost his composure. He didn’t have anyone else to call so I stayed with him for a while until he felt like he could be alone. It was a horrible day. Making death notifications is one of the worst parts of this job because I always thought about what they were going through and internalized it.
- BS
I’m not the suspect
I was working the afternoon shift for the highway patrol when we copied a broadcast of a jewelry store that had just been robbed by four armed males, and the vehicle was traveling south toward our area. Two other highway patrol units and I positioned ourselves to monitor the southbound lanes of the freeway. A short time later, other highway patrol units advised they were behind the vehicle.
We attempted to stop the van as it passed our location, which turned into a pursuit. The vehicle continued down a total of five freeways at speeds of up to 115 mph. As the vehicle encountered Friday night traffic, the vehicle traveled onto the shoulder, and passed stopped traffic at approximately 80 mph. The vehicle encountered traffic on the first off-ramp, rear-ended a vehicle, then continued. A highway patrol unit was able to ram the vehicle into the guardrail, which ended the pursuit.
As the vehicle came to a stop, two of the males exited the sliding side door of the vehicle and ran down the freeway. We followed one of the males under the freeway, and kept him contained in the perimeter of the freeway. As another officer and I were stationed on the perimeter, a city canine unit, with two officers, approached and advised they were going to conduct a search of the wooded area, and asked us to assist.
We entered the area and eventually the dog located one of the suspects in a tree. As we focused on the tree, the canine circled back to my position, and attacked me by jumping at the right side of my face and neck. I was able to force him off of me by hitting him with my revolver, and the dog went back to the tree and pulled the suspect down.
After holstering my weapon, I reached up and found a lot of blood on the right side of my face and neck. As we exited the perimeter, I walked past the canine officers, and he asked what happened to me. I replied, “Your dog bit me.” I was taken to the hospital where one of the best plastic surgeons on the West Coast put me back together with 65 stitches on the outside of my face, neck and ear.
About four months later, I was in another pursuit of a stolen Mercedes. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot so we set up a perimeter. While waiting for the city police helicopter and canine, one of the city sergeants asked my sergeant if they could borrow me to assist the canine unit. My sergeant looked at me, and back at their sergeant and said, “He probably isn’t interested in assisting your canine officers.”
- TP
Her last ride-along
Three days after I got out of the Marine Corps, I landed a job at a small sheriff's office and small town police department. I always thought I would enjoy working for a larger police department, so I went through all the testing, and background checks and was hired by a larger department. My wife used to listen to all my calls on the scanner, so when I went to the larger agency, they allowed me to take her on a ride-along.
Within the first 15 minutes, we drove by a bar that was known for trouble. As we passed by, a guy in the parking lot jumped out of his pick-up truck with a rifle and fired it in our direction. My wife crawled under the dashboard during a short chase, and screamed when a cover officer came up and opened my passenger door while we conducted a felony stop.
After getting the mess cleaned up and placing the suspect in jail, I returned to my car to find my wife still under dashboard shaking. When I asked her what was wrong, she gave me a dirty look and said, “Take me directly home and don’t tell me about what you do ever again.” I never told her anything about my job since then, and we have been married for more than 40 years.
- ML
