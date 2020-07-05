Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
My Dad
On June 1, 2010, my father came home for dinner in his state police car. He spent an hour with his family around the dinner table before he started to pull out of the driveway to return to his shift. As he pulled onto the road, a man driving by stopped him and said, “If you are looking for the shooting, it’s that way,” and pointed down the road.
My father called my mother to tell her to keep us kids inside because there may be a shooting on our street. He then drove in the direction of possible danger, a situation that he had no information about, while calling in for backup. He was the first on the scene, driving with his head behind the steering wheel, as he happened upon a car in the middle of the road. Unfortunately, there was a deceased person in the driver’s seat. She was an innocent passerby who had stopped to help.
In total, three people had been shot (the other two were the suspect’s wife and daughter) in what began as a domestic violence situation. The husband also set the family’s home on fire. My father drove right into that unknown situation with no time to think, and no time to second guess while his young family sat scared in their home just a few houses down the street. As a 12-year-old girl, that was the scariest moment of my life. I knew my Daddy’s job was dangerous, but that hit far too close to home, literally.
Now, I don’t expect my father to be your hero (although he is mine for many reasons). I know he signed up for that career and the dangers that went with it, but this is just one small example of the selflessness and courage required to be in law enforcement. It exemplifies not only my father, but the vast majority of the men and women who put on that uniform every day. Our police officers run directly into situations where people’s lives are going up in proverbial flames. Officers deal with the damage physically, mentally and emotionally, not just in that moment, but for days, months and years to come.
These men and women are real life superheroes. When they see the Bat Signal in the sky, they don’t hesitate to go running, and they don’t have the unnatural, non-human superpowers to help them when they get there. All they have is their courage, their training and the will to help others.
These law enforcement officers are real people with real lives and real families. They are wives and husbands whose spouses worry every time they go to work that they may not see them again. They are mothers and fathers whose children could end up with only one, or worse, no parent if mommy or daddy comes across the wrong suspect that day. They are sons and daughters, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, grandkids, cousins and friends.
The day my father retired was a sigh of relief for all of us. He served his community with strength and bravery, and thanks to God, managed to return home. That man, like so many other men and women in blue, is a hero. He showed me what it really means to love thy neighbor and put others’ needs before my own.
- KG
Thank God for my helmet
While on duty as a city motorcycle officer, I was dispatched to investigate the report of an unknown disturbance at an intersection. Upon arrival, I observed a large woman pounding on the door of a church. I could hear her yelling, "Luthor, you better come out of there right now if you know what's good for you”, and "Luthor, you better get out here right now."
I parked my motorcycle, walked up to her and asked her what was wrong. She told me her husband was seeing another woman, and that when she confronted him about it, he ran to the church and locked himself inside. I escorted her to her car, which was parked in front of the church and told her to wait there and I would get her husband to come out and talk to us.
I went back to the locked door and told him that I was a police officer and for him to come out. He asked me if that crazy woman was still there and when I told him that she was, he refused to come out until she was gone. About that time, it sounded as if a large firecracker had gone off inside my helmet, and I was momentarily stunned. I spun around and realized the woman had come up behind me and struck me on my helmet with a hatchet and was preparing to do it again.
After a short struggle, I was able to get the hatchet away from her and place handcuffs on her. At this time, my backup arrived in a patrol car and we placed her in the back seat. I told him to take her to police headquarters and to be sure to tell whoever took custody of her not to remove the handcuffs since she was dangerous. After he left, I examined my helmet and found that the hatchet had penetrated the helmet, gone through the foam liner, and had stopped just before striking my scalp. I then got her husband to come out and give me his identification.
When I got back to the station, I asked the desk sergeant where they were holding the woman. I was told that both the woman and the detective who had removed her handcuffs were at the hospital being treated. It turned out that when the detective removed the cuffs, she grabbed a metal chair and struck him over the head with it. Both the detective and the woman were slightly injured while the cuffs were again placed on her. I learned two things that day. Don’t turn your back on a disturbed person, and crash helmets can save your life in ways other than traffic accidents.
- RH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.