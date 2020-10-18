Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
A fun barbecue
When I was growing up, our family had a lot of barbecues in our backyard. My mother made the best side dishes and my dad did the cooking. We all sat at the picnic table, said our prayers, then ate all the food and fixings. My father had bought two fencing swords years earlier. After every barbecued meal, we would get out the fencing swords and use them to roast marshmallows over the grill. It was our tradition. I continued the tradition with my family.
Many times as a commander with the highway patrol, I would work on the weekends with the troops and drive around the neighborhoods. One one afternoon, I noticed a family in their front yard barbecuing on an old, rusty charcoal grill. I pulled over and started to talk to them. Even though I could see they didn’t have much, they asked me to join them for dinner. I told them I would return. I drove to the store and I am sure you already guessed what I purchased.
After we ate the hotdogs, I pulled out a bag of marshmallows, grabbed a couple of sticks and we roasted marshmallows together. Even though they didn’t speak English, language never became a barrier between us. We had a great time that afternoon sharing my family tradition together. I hope it became one of their traditions.
- BS
We hear it all
I am a 9-11 dispatcher and phone operator for the largest traffic law enforcement agency in the state. However, the role of my department is changing day by day due to an increase in criminal activity and the lack of resources by other agencies. My current assignment is training new 9-11 phone operators and radio dispatchers. When the graduates of the academy report to my communication center, my work begins. Oftentimes, these folks don't have any prior experience in law enforcement. We start with 9-11 phone operators and we are both equipped with headsets and microphones so if the need arises, I can take over a call that might be too demanding to the trainee.
A lot of the calls for service are real eye openers to the new trainee. The calls associated with traffic accidents are a tragedy in themselves. You have to remain calm and patient when dealing with members of the public who have just experienced an upsetting incident. You also receive calls that are funny, but you can’t laugh out loud because it would sound unprofessional to the caller and we are also on a taped line.
Some of the calls my new trainees have had to deal with are: One caller who was staying at a budget type motel said he was being terrorized by tigers in his room and alligators in the pool; one guy said he was frightened because his roommate placed hidden cameras in his room and was spying on him; a mother called and reported that her son was smoking marijuana in his room and she was afraid he would pass out and catch the house on fire; and a motorist called and said a bird relieved himself on her windshield and she was startled.
As you can see, we get a lot of strange calls, but it keeps our jobs interesting.
- TC
A much easier strategy
I was working the afternoon shift for the highway patrol on a weekday. After briefing concluded, I went to the back parking lot to prepare my patrol car for the shift. I then noticed an old beat-up Honda drive through the back gate into the restricted parking lot where our patrol cars are parked. I could see the driver had the “100-mile stare” as he drove very slowly toward our gas pumps and stopped. I thought it was very strange, so I walked over to him and asked him if he needed assistance.
The driver spoke to me with very slurred speech and explained he was trying to go see his wife, who was having a baby. I told him that he was at the highway patrol station and not the hospital. He did not understand and displayed the classic symptoms of alcohol intoxication. I proceeded to give him field sobriety exercises as the day shift officers walked past me on their way home while shaking their heads. The driver was about three times the legal limit for being under the influence, so I arrested him.
I used my radio to tell dispatch that I had an arrest and requested a tow truck for the Honda. The dispatcher asked me for my location, so I told her I was in the back parking lot. There was a long pause on the radio before the dispatcher asked, “WHERE are you?”
I told her to look out the window as I waved with my handcuffed DUI driver next to me. The shift sergeant was impressed that I was able to make a DUI arrest without even putting a single mile on the patrol car. I do not think the driver made it to the hospital, but he did make it to the county jail.
- JY