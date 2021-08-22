COP TALES: It's not like it appeared

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Not like it appeared
On June 1, 1985, I had been on the highway patrol for about 10 months and was assigned to the graveyard shift, working the freeways in a large city. At approximately 10:15 pm, my partner and I received a call of an accident with paramedics rolling at the on-ramp of a downtown freeway. When we arrived, we saw a van at rest in the roadway. The van had crashed into a 12-foot-high retaining wall on the on-ramp. We looked into the van and saw blood, but the driver had already been taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
We saw some open empty beer cans in the van, which raised the suspicion of the driver being under the influence. We investigated the scene and ultimately went to the hospital. We never had the chance to see the driver’s body since we were advised the driver was deceased. At that time it appeared to be a solo vehicle fatality crash. However, it was anything but. The real story follows.
Some time later, we learned that the coroner advised the cause of death was not a result of the crash but rather something else entirely; it was a homicide. The driver had actually been shot in the head before the crash. The driver had just finished his shift and was driving home from work when someone who was hiding in his vehicle attacked him and shot him in the head. The victim had apparently been involved in a struggle with the suspect inside the van before the crash. The van then careened out of control and hit the retaining wall. The suspect then, according to witnesses, located some time later by investigators, crawled out of the van, while bleeding from apparent injuries suffered in the crash and escaped. The murder remained unsolved for the next 14 years.
Detectives launched a massive, joint investigation. The murder investigation entailed hundreds of interviews and an examination of a significant number of leads and clues. However, the murder remained unsolved until 1999, when investigators believed they solved the decade-old mystery. The victim’s co-worker was allegedly caught up in a love triangle. The victim and the suspect were both allegedly involved with the same woman (both were married at the time).
In cracking the case, detectives found traces of another person’s hair and blood on the van’s broken windshield. Following early tips about the romantic triangle, they suspected the man, but lacked the technology to link him to the victim’s death. Eventually, the case was opened again due to improved DNA technology. Law enforcement officials were able to better analyze the blood and hair samples taken from the van. The investigators called the suspect, who had retired and moved out of state. They told him they were going to meet with him to obtain a saliva sample. They obtained the sample with a court order.
Detectives determined the suspect’s DNA matched that of the blood found on the windshield. They returned to the out-of-state residence and learned the suspect had disappeared a week earlier, after his saliva sample had been obtained. He apparently left his vehicle at his residence and walked away. The manhunt ended in July 1999, when a television reporter and photographer, along with FBI agents who were searching the suspect’s neighborhood, found a decomposed body three blocks from his home. The body was that of the suspect; authorities ruled he died by suicide. With less than a year on the job, I quickly learned one summer night that not everything is as it appears. Sometimes, not even close.
- SW
What a good boy
While working for a police department, I was assigned to attend a local training class. I attended the class in my patrol car, wearing a training uniform that identified me as a police officer. On my way home from the class, I called my husband (via bluetooth). He was also a police officer, but was off duty that day out running errands. While we were talking, I heard him stop the car and yell out to someone asking them if they were OK and if they wanted a ride. I heard the voice say something about not taking a ride from people he does not know. It was clearly a juvenile. My husband got back on the road and proceeded to tell me he saw a teenage boy walking down the street carrying too many bags of groceries and he appeared to be struggling carrying all of the bags. Understandably so, the boy declined a ride from a stranger. Again, my husband was off duty and in our personal car. We hung up and both headed home.
A few moments later, I passed what was clearly the same kid carrying all of the grocery bags. Just as I drove by, one of the bags broke open and he dropped the groceries all over the sidewalk. I immediately turned around and pulled over to help. He was grateful I stopped and he did not hesitate when I offered him the ride. I asked him if a man pulled over and asked him if he wanted a ride and he asked me how I knew. I told him it was my husband. We loaded up the groceries in my patrol car and I took him home.
When we pulled up to the house, his mom and dad were in the garage. Mom saw him getting out of my patrol car and immediately said, "What did you do?" I opened my trunk and started unloading all of the groceries. I assured mom that her son was not in any trouble whatsoever, other than the fact he loaded up on too many groceries. Mom seemed confused and looked at all of the bags of groceries.
As it turned out, the boy had his very first job at a local fast-food restaurant and he had just gotten his first paycheck. He wanted to surprise his family so he spent his first check on groceries for the entire family. Mom cried. I cried. I still think about that boy and hope his parents are as proud of him as I was. What a remarkable thing to witness.
- AP