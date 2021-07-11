COP TALES: It's just me

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
It’s just me
One day while working for the highway patrol, I observed a hearse stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway with its four-way flashers activated. Since the vehicle was right up against the guard rail and there was no room to make a right side approach, I walked up the left side.
As I got closer to the driver, I noticed there was a coffin in the back. I noticed the driver had his window down and he was looking at a map. I then asked him if he was OK. As I said that, he jumped a mile and said, "Gosh, you scared the pee out of me.” He thought the voice was coming from the back of the hearse.
- BS
Can you see the North Star?
I was working as a dispatcher one night in 1997, at a highway patrol communications center, when a heavy storm passed through the area. There were only two of us working that night. I had the radio and my partner handled the phones.
At 1:30 a.m., my partner answered a cell 911 call. The caller said he was soaking wet and standing in the road as his car was upside down in a ditch, on the side of the highway. He advised that his phone battery was low before the call disconnected. I promptly dispatched two units, since we did not have an exact location. GPS on a cell phone was not yet in play. The officers responded and searched the identified highway between the two towns until they met each other. Neither car located anyone standing on the roadside. The officers turned and retraced their initial routes to no avail.
The caller rang in again and he was told the officers were unable to locate him. My partner confirmed he was standing by the road. He responded yes, then his phone died again. The soaked caller rang in again. He was then asked to describe his surroundings. He described the area and what he was able to see in the distance. Before his phone disconnected again, he advised he was driving home in the heavy rain when his vehicle hydroplaned and he landed upside down in a drainage ditch. We asked if he saw any other vehicles driving by. When he said he didn’t see any other traffic, we knew he was not on the highway he identified. We had to figure out a way to find him. The light then turned on in my head. I asked my partner to cover my radio and I dashed out the door. I looked at the now clearing sky.
I asked if he could still see a certain mountain range. He advised he could see it. I asked if he could see the Big Dipper and the North Star. I asked him to face the North Star and, using that as 12 o'clock, tell me if he was looking down the road where he stood or if it ran from arm to arm. He advised it ran from arm to arm. I then knew he was on an east-west road with zero traffic. I asked if he could see the flashing red lights on top of a mountain at a position of 4:30. When he answered in the affirmative, I knew I narrowed his position.
A tactic used to guide officers to cell callers in rural flat terrain came into play. The officers activated their overhead lights and occasionally sounded their sirens. Even with the sporadic disconnects and dying phone battery, the officers finally arrived at the scene. A tow truck recovered his car and the driver was given a ride to a motel.
My partner and I were a great team that night. It paid that we were both extra familiar with our area. Dispatch can come up with some crazy ideas occasionally. I will never forget how we helped someone using nighttime orientation skills which I had taught to the Boy Scouts for years.
- DS