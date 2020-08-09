Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
It’s only two tickets
When I was about to promote to lieutenant and transfer to the new area with the highway patrol, I still had two tickets left in my ticket book with only two days left. I didn’t want to have to write a memorandum and turn in just two tickets, so I decided to write two easy ones on my way home. On the first of two days, I was driving home in a highway patrol Mustang when a car approached from the rear at well over 100 mph. I figured that would be one of the citations; however, I was wrong. The vehicle blew right by me and never slowed. I chased him at approximately 110 mph. I finally got him stopped and he was driving under the influence of alcohol. I called for a patrol unit, which handled the arrest and booking.
The next day on my way home, I observed a Camaro that had two people inside who were not wearing their seatbelts. I decided to stop them, issue my last two citations and go home. When I got closer to them, I noticed their license plates did not match their type of vehicle. I ran the plate through dispatch and it returned to a different vehicle. I requested a back-up unit and stopped the vehicle. It turned out that the Camaro was stolen, so we arrested both occupants. I eventually issued those two citations, but it sure wasn’t easy.
— BS
Thanks to the C.B. radio
Citizen Band (CB) radios used to be very popular with the motoring public. Motorists frequently utilized C.B. radios to obtain emergency services while traveling. The highway patrol area I worked was approximately 35 miles of interstate freeway and 200 miles of state and county roads. Since radio communications were often hindered due to the mountainous terrain, nearly half of the officers purchased C.B. radios to better serve the public.
One of our officers was en route to investigate a hit-and-run accident when he received a call on his C.B. radio. Apparently a man who had been at a restaurant was bragging that he escaped from a county jail. The C.B. radio operator described the person and his location to the officer, who then notified dispatch of the situation.
When the officer arrived at the service station, he observed the person putting gas in his motorcycle. The officer immediately called for a backup and was assisted by a county sheriff’s deputy. The person did not have any identification on him, but he did have a booking slip from that county’s jail in his possession. He advised he was released on his own recognizance.
A check with the jail staff revealed that they had a jail break earlier that morning in which 18 felons had escaped. After they checked their records, they advised they did not have our subject as one of those escapees. However, he was booked for two counts of armed robbery, burglary and possession of stolen property. He was then documented as the 19th escapee and was placed under arrest by our officer for felony escape from jail in addition to his original charges. If he didn’t brag at the restaurant and if not for the help of the person on the C.B. radio, he probably would have gotten away for good.
- BC, TM
Horrific
Years ago, I was working as a deputy sheriff when I received a well-being check from grandparents who had let their daughter take the granddaughter for a night or two, even though she had serious psychological issues. They decided it was good for the granddaughter to get to know her mother better. I found out she was staying in a “pay by month” type motel room. I forced entry into the motel room and went toward the bathroom while my backup officer went straight toward the bedroom.
We immediately noticed that the walls, counter and floor were covered in brown stuff. It took my brain a few minutes to comprehend that it was all dried up blood. As I turned around and exited the bathroom, I saw two little shoes sticking up from underneath about three blankets. It looked like the witch’s feet under the house in "The Wizard of Oz." I didn’t want to lift the blankets to look underneath.
When I lifted the blankets, I saw a horrific sight. The mother had stabbed her 7-year-old daughter 36 times. When the daughter did not die right away, she slit her throat and from ear to ear. We tracked the mother down with a K-9 and found her bedded down in some trees. I can still see that little girl’s face so clearly this many years later.
- RC
