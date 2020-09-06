Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
It’s always my fault, huh?
I was working as an officer with the highway patrol and patrolling the freeway when I observed a new Cadillac driving down the freeway. As I got closer, I realized the keys were still in the trunk lock. Fearing someone would steal their car when they parked, I made a traffic stop to advise them.
When they pulled over onto the right shoulder, I observed the older male driver in the driver’s seat and his wife was the right front passenger. I made a right side approach and after the wife lowered her window I held out the keys. I then asked, “Were you missing these?” The husband asked, “Where did you get those?” I told him they were left in the trunk lock.
The wife looked at him with a gratifying look on her face and said, “Oh really?” The husband didn’t look too happy. The wife then told me about how her husband loaded stuff in the trunk, then later could not find the keys so they had to use the spare keys. She related how he continuously blamed her for losing the keys. They both thanked me, but somehow her appreciation seemed more sincere.
- BS
It goes much faster than the speedometer
For several years as a highway patrol officer, I patrolled a rural stretch of a major interstate. One day as I was entering the freeway from an on-ramp, a dark Lincoln Town car sped by in the fast lane at a speed in excess of 100 mph. I quickly accelerated down the ramp and sped up to 100 mph, at which point I could tell the Lincoln was still pulling away from me. I then accelerated to catch up to the violator and activated my emergency lights.
The driver apparently never noticed me as we continued in the fast lane at approximately 110 mph. Finally, I captured the driver’s attention by activating my siren and he yielded to the right shoulder. I issued a citation even though the driver flatly denied going over 100 mph, stating that his speedometer only went up to 85 mph. I explained that his eight cylinder car was more than capable of that speed and that I was directly behind him at 110 mph before he even noticed me. He reluctantly signed the ticket and went on his way.
A few months later, I received a subpoena for traffic court on this citation. The defendant, who lived out of the area and obviously had to take the day off to fight the ticket, told the judge that his car would not go that fast because his speedometer only went up to 85 mph.
The judge replied, “Do you mean to tell me you bought a Lincoln Town Car that won’t go over 85 mph?” The defendant replied, “Yes, Sir.” The judge replied, “You got ripped off.” Needless to say, the verdict was guilty. Of course, the defendant really didn’t have much of a defense since he readily admitted to driving 15 mph over the 70 mph speed limit.
- LL
Why is he wiping off that police car?
It was nearing the end of day shift when I was working for the highway patrol with two other officers. I had just pulled into the office and there was another highway patrol car parked in the parking lot. I noticed a man in his late 20s with no shirt on. He was wiping the emergency roof lights with his Mickey Mouse monogrammed T-shirt. I approached him and asked him what he was doing. He immediately lunged at me and grabbed my shirt.
We struggled and I was trying to hang on to my gun so he would not take it away. For some unknown reason, I said, “Do you have a driver’s license?” I wondered why I would ask something so stupid. But, to my surprise, he released me. I returned to my patrol car and put out a call for assistance. A part-time maintenance man was painting the commander’s office which faced the parking lot. The window was open, but there was a screen. The maintenance man called out, which caused the man to approach the window and attempt to pull the screen off.
I grabbed the man and attempted to take him to the ground, but he did not cooperate with my commands. I could hear the sound of screeching tires coming across the freeway overpass toward nmy location. My beat partner arrived and helped me take the man into custody.
There was an old Datsun pickup truck with the passenger door open in the parking lot. There was a stolen loaded .38 revolver and small aluminum packets of PCP-laced marijuana on the seat. The pickup was stolen and the man was an escapee from the state hospital. He was booked into jail on a variety of charges, and subsequently returned to the state hospital.
- BC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.