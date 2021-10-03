COP TALES: I'll clear my own warrants

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
I’ll clear my own warrants
My partner and I stopped a guy for driving under the influence of alcohol. When I asked him for his driver’s license and registration, he advised that he forgot his wallet and did not have any identification. I asked him for his name and date of birth. He gave me a name and date of birth, but hesitated when I asked him to repeat his answers. I knew he was lying to me.
After conducting field sobriety tests and arresting him, we took him to jail. I again asked him for his name and date of birth. He gave me the same answers. I went into another room and acted like I was looking up his information. I went back to him and said, “Well, what do you know? You have a couple of felony warrants. I guess you’ll be in custody for a long time.” He started to get excited and yelled out, “Hey, I lied. That’s not my real name. My real name is…” He then stated, “If I am going to get arrested for warrants, I might as well get my own warrants cleared up.”
- BS
Where’s my wallet?
During my first year on the job, I was assigned to the graveyard shift with another officer who had the same amount of experience on the job. One wintry night, it was very cold and foggy and we could not even see across the freeway center median.
We received a radio report of a possible drunken driver, traveling south, and all over the roadway. We began patrolling in hopes of locating and apprehending the errant driver before he hurt someone. We turned around at the next overcrossing and headed south. Within a few miles, we encountered what we strongly believed was the vehicle in question. The vehicle was stopped partially in the southbound traffic lane. We approached the vehicle and contacted the lone male who was obviously inebriated. He was covered in vomit and only had his shirt on, with no trousers or briefs. Needless to say, no pat down or search for weapons was necessary.
We finally got him out of his car and onto the shoulder of the road. As we continued our investigation, he kept trying to retrieve his wallet from the back hip pocket of the pants, which he was not wearing. He was subsequently placed under arrest without the need to perform any field sobriety tests. He was handcuffed and wrapped in one of our protective plastic yellow emergency blankets before placing him into our patrol car. Later, when his case went to trial, I was asked by his attorney why I didn’t perform any field sobriety tests. Really? He was found guilty, and if I remember correctly, that was not his first rodeo.
- PB
Ross being Ross
In 1967, I was working the swing shift on motors with my partner and future brother-in-law, Ross. We were southbound on the freeway when we observed a minor traffic violation in front of us. It was Ross’s turn to make the stop, so he turned his red lights on, and the violator pulled over to the shoulder. Ross parked his motor, and I parked mine behind his.
When I got off my motor, I noticed that Ross didn’t put his kickstand down all the way and his motor was laying on its left side with gasoline spilling out onto the pavement. I saw Ross walk to the driver’s door, get the driver out and walk him to the rear of the car. Without missing a beat, he walked to his motor and removed his ticket book from the pouch behind the windshield.
The violator had a very confused look on his face as he looked at Ross, then he looked at the motor still laying on its side. I had to turn my back to keep from laughing. I was embarrassed, but it was a funny sight. He got the violator’s signature and handed him his copy. As the man walked back to his car, he kept staring at Ross and the motor. He drove off and I helped Ross pick up his motor. One of the red lights was broken, so we rode back to the office. We found a new red lens and replaced the broken one. That was one of many incidents involving Ross. We all just called his missteps as “Ross being Ross.”
- BB