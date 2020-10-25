Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Aim that way
One night at approximately 10 p.m., I was working as an officer with the highway patrol and my shift was coming to an end. Just as I was getting closer to the freeway exit to return to the office, I noticed a vehicle in front of me weaving excessively. I made a stop and approached the vehicle. The driver was a 17-year-old boy and he was very intoxicated. I conducted field sobriety tests, arrested him and took him to the jail for a breath test.
Since I would normally take him to juvenile hall for the night, I decided to have dispatch call his parents and allow them to pick him up and take him home. The parents advised they would let us know when they were on their way to get him.
I placed him in the right, front seat of my patrol car and I wrote my report while we waited. While I was writing, he turned toward me and started to gag like he was going to throw up. I jumped out of my seat, opened his door and told him to face outside. I then returned to my seat and continued to write. He then turned toward me again and gagged. I yelled for him to face out the door. A minute later, he rapidly turned toward me and let out a flood of vomit. He threw up on my police radio, my shotgun, the dashboard and all over my uniform. If I wasn’t so furious, I probably would’ve gotten sick also.
I immediately told dispatch to cancel his parents and advised I was taking him to juvenile hall. The parents hadn’t left yet and there was no way I could’ve sat in that car in that mess for very long. I had to take my uniform shirt off before I could go anywhere. The intake deputies didn't know why I wasn’t wearing a shirt until they saw my pants. I returned to the office and tried to clean out the patrol car as best I could. I’m guessing the auto technician wasn’t happy the next morning when he opened those doors.
- BS
Can you wait for the commercial?
While dispatching for a local police department, I received a call from a woman who wanted to make a complaint of domestic violence against her husband. She proceeded to tell me all about the physical and emotional violence he had done to her. She advised that he had just hit her in the head with the iron.
I knew I had to get officers to her house as soon as possible, but I also needed to determine whether she needed medical attention. I asked her if he was still at the house while she was calling me and she answered in the affirmative. I needed to know if was still hurting her and were there any threats to our responding officers, so I asked her if he was doing anything while she was talking to me. Her reply was, “No, he’s watching TV.” I learned that I needed to be more specific in my interrogations.
- HC
I wonder what she saw
While working the graveyard shift on the highway patrol, my partner and I were called to a rollover collision. We found the vehicle off the road, down an embankment, on its top. I scurried down the embankment and saw the driver hanging upside down, seat belted in her seat. I crawled into the car and began to assess the driver’s injuries.
The driver had a panicked look on her face but seemed uninjured. I asked the young girl if she was hurt, but she looked past me with huge, panicked eyes. She said she was going to die. I reassured her she would be fine, and the fire department was on the way to get her out of the car.
The driver began to calm down as I checked her for any major injuries. Once again, the driver developed a panicked look in her eyes and began to yell, “I’m going to die.” As I tried to speak to her, she would go between panic and calm. She had no obvious injuries and was able to breathe, so I did not think she had any life-threatening injuries. The fire department arrived, so I crawled out of the car and began my accident investigation paperwork. I asked my partner to check with the medics for an update on the driver’s injuries. After a few minutes, he walked back to me and said it did not look good. I looked over and saw that the medics were performing CPR as they drove off to the hospital.
After processing the scene, we went to the hospital where the doctor told me the driver had died. She had suffered a basal skull fracture and as soon as she was taken out of the car the pressure on her brain and spinal cord caused her to expire. There was a speeding ticket in the car’s glove box that I had written to the girl a few nights earlier, on the same stretch of road. She was a community college student on her way home from night class. I will always wonder what that girl saw as she told me she was going to die. For many years I felt guilty for trying to convince her that she would be OK. I guess no one who does this job goes unscathed.
- JY