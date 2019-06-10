Editor's note: Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person.
While playing hockey one day, I was informed of a local 13-year-old hockey goalie who was diagnosed with leukemia. He thought about becoming a police officer one day.
I met his family who were so warm and caring and they told me all about him. I knew they were upset about their son, but their faith was beyond belief.
One day, I got dressed in my Highway Patrol uniform, grabbed a Highway Patrol Camaro (which looked very cool), met two city motorcycle officers and they escorted me to his residence. We all put our lights and sirens on as we approached his house.
He didn’t know we were going there, but his family had him outside. He got a huge smile on his face when he found out we were there just for him.
He spoke to the motorcycle officers. We took pictures and then I took him for a ride on the freeway in the Camaro. He asked if I would drive to his best friend’s house so he could see him in the car. Of course, I took him wherever he wanted to go. We had a great time.
He went through his treatments and went into remission. I kept in touch with him and his family. Years later, the leukemia came back and the family held a fundraiser for him.
Since the boy was a big hockey fan, the owner of the Philadelphia Flyers, Ed Snider, gave me a hockey stick and Flyers jersey, each signed by all the Flyers for me to give to him.
It was a touching event. I will never forget those times with him and his family.
I am elated to say that boy is now a happily married man with an adopted daughter. He has his master’s degree in Mental Health and works with at risk teenagers.
-BS
Two infants?
This particular morning started off as a quiet shift where I had purchased a cup of coffee and began driving around the city.
Shortly after 7:45 a.m., my beat partner and I were dispatched to a motel within the city limits in regard to a possible non-breathing infant.
While I was on my way to the location, I was informed by dispatch that the mother of the infant was attempting to yell for help and get assistance from someone to call 911. My dispatcher then informed me that it was not just one infant, but twin babies that had both possibly drowned.
A male caller was on the phone with 911 said both infants were not breathing and he was being instructed on how to conduct CPR. I immediately began rolling with lights and siren and thought about what I would have to do upon arrival and thought to myself, “How do two infants just drown?”
Being the first on scene, I immediately was flagged down by civilians in the parking lot and shown the way to the hotel room. A lady yelled at me and stated, “You have to hurry and help those babies.”
I quickly jumped out of my patrol car and ran into the room. As I ran in, I saw a woman standing next to the bed, wrapped in a comforter as her two infant sons lay flat on their backs naked. I immediately asked, “What happened?”
The woman said with no hesitation or emotion, “I drowned them.”
My heart immediately sank and I felt a sense of heat come over me. I knew time was ticking and I needed to do something fast.
My beat partner then ran into the room and I instructed him to quickly grab a hold of one child as I took hold of the other. My partner and I began CPR on them and I vividly remember looking at the infant I was in charge of and noticed he was so blue and purple.
As I gave compressions and provided breaths to this young child, I remember thinking to myself, “His lips feel so cold,” but I didn’t stop and neither did my partner.
As we continued our efforts in CPR, I remember the medical personnel entering the motel room and asking so many questions.
I felt that I did not have time to answer them and only focused on compressions and breaths. The medical personnel had to literally pry my partner and I off of the little boys in order to get them on gurneys and load into the ambulances.
Not knowing if the CPR had been working at that time, I concentrated on getting into my patrol car and rolled with lights and siren in front of the ambulance just to make sure that every single intersection from the motel to the hospital was clear.
I thought to myself that everything would be fine as long as we got the babies to the hospital and had them observed by nurses and doctors.
That short emergency run seemed like an eternity for me. As we arrived at the hospital, my partner and I made certain that all the pathways and doors were clear of any obstructions in order to get them into the emergency room as soon as possible.
As the twin babies were being pushed into the ER on their gurneys, I noticed that one went into one room and the other went into another.
As my partner and I waited outside ER, I paced back and forth and started sweating to the point where I felt as if I had just run a marathon. I questioned myself as to if I had done CPR the way I had been trained and as to why the infants were not responsive yet.
I remember praying that a miracle would happen and a gasp of air would occur indicating that they were alive.
However, after a long wait, and medical personnel doing everything physically and medically possible, my partner and I were informed that the infants had been pronounced deceased.
My heart shattered. My partner and I literally looked at each other with tears in our eyes and such a feeling of defeat.
I thought, “Why?” “What did I not do right?”
Thoughts of doubt about my abilities began to occur. Later we discovered that the infant boys had already been dead for several hours prior to the emergency call.
After the news set in and I thought about the circumstances I had been faced with that day, I remember thinking, “How could this have happened?” “Why?” “They were so innocent?” “What could we have done better?”
I later realized that there was nothing we could have done, or prepared for. It was a deal that had already been made and we were there to do the best we could and we did just that.
I learned a lot from that experience and will always have those twins in my heart. To this day my partner and I focus on doing our best and being better every day.
We can’t always succeed in all circumstances, but we can sure give it our best.
- AS
