Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Here comes my first big pursuit
When I was a new highway patrolman on training status, we were advised by dispatch that a pursuit was coming our direction. The highway patrol unit in San Diego initiated the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which traversed across numerous areas and was headed to our area. We set up on an on-ramp and waited for the units to turn the pursuit over to our units. Getting into a pursuit was a dream I had since I was 5 years old and it was about to finally come true.
As it got closer, we could see the helicopter rise above the mountain. My training officer reviewed the pursuit policy with me and told me to stay calm. Just as the pursuit was approaching our on-ramp, everyone stopped in the middle of the freeway. I was wondering why they stopped.
We were advised the stolen car ran out of gas. We sat in our patrol car and watched from a distance as the suspects exited the vehicle and were placed under arrest. They had a K-9 present and the helicopter looked cool circling above with the spotlight.
The entire incident was handled properly and eventually, everyone left the scene. I just sat there behind the steering wheel disappointed that I didn’t even get a chance to join the incident. Of course, I had hundreds of pursuits in my career, but I soon realized we were better off when they did stop or run out of gas.
- BS
Does he get his money back?
While working at the Highway Patrol Academy, I was asked if I could assist a state police agency in another state with an unusual request. They wanted to know if I could make two people appear as though they had been shot and killed. As a former EMT instructor, I had experience in moulage, or the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training.
I was told that a man in that state had hired a hitman to kill his former wife and her boyfriend, who both lived nearby, in my city. Unfortunately for the husband, he had solicited an undercover police officer to carry out the hit.
I met with the “victims” and made them appear to be deceased from gunshots. The “Hit Man” (undercover officer) took Polaroid photos of the couple and also gave the wife’s ring as proof of the completed job. Upon payment, the husband was promptly arrested and sent to prison. That was the strangest assist I ever made in my career.
- PM
A day at the lake
One day several years ago while working in a rural area for the highway patrol, I was dispatched to assist in locating a 4-year-old boy who had gone missing from a lake. I responded to the area and was told the family had been standing on a dock feeding ducks when the ducks all flew away suddenly.
When this happened, they looked back to see a van parked near the dock. The side door of the van closed and the van sped off. The mother couldn’t find her boy and assumed he may have gotten in the van. My task was to find the van, which I did fairly quickly. It turned out that it was just someone camping nearby and was not involved.
Divers from the sheriff’s department had also been called to check the lake. After I determined the van was not involved, I returned to the dock as the dive team removed the lifeless child from the murky water under the dock. I had to hold his mother back while she screamed for him as medics whisked him away in an ambulance. I couldn’t help but notice this lifeless little boy looked similar to my own 4-year-old boy. The time he was under water was too long and he sadly didn’t make it.
When I cleared that call, I pulled over in a secluded area and broke down crying. I couldn’t imagine the amount of pain his mother was going through. I thought about my own son and what I would do if I lost him. I had to cut the break short as I was still early in my shift and I had to respond to another call. Our kids sometimes get annoyed with us for being overprotective, but it is no wonder why we become that way.
- RS
