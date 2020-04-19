Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Wanna race?
One night after getting off work late as a lieutenant for the highway patrol, I was driving home in an unmarked patrol vehicle when I started to pass another vehicle that was going slower than the speed limit. Just as I was about to pass him, he stepped on the accelerator and took off at an excessive speed. He drove over 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. I put all my lights on and eventually had to activate the siren before he finally pulled over.
I approached the vehicle and asked the driver why he suddenly sped away. He told me that when he saw me about to pass him, he thought I was challenging him to a race. I noticed his eyes were red and watery and I could smell alcohol on his breath. I directed him out of the vehicle and conducted a couple of field sobriety tests. He failed the tests and was taken to jail. I guess he lost that race.
- BS
Never assume
I was working for the highway patrol on a mountain road on a summer Saturday afternoon. Traffic was relatively heavy as that was the route people took to go from the Bay Area to a popular beach city. I was driving along with traffic when I saw smoke coming from the rear of a vehicle ahead. I was able to maneuver around some other vehicles and I pulled in behind a red Corvette.
I saw the smoke wasn't coming from its tailpipe; it was coming from the right rear axle. Suddenly, the flames erupted and I saw the fiberglass body catch on fire. I knew there was a large pullout just ahead, so I turned on my red lights and the Corvette abruptly swerved into the turnout.
The driver jumped out, and I met him at the rear of his vehicle. He went toe to toe with me and started yelling at me and told me that I was only harassing him because he drove a Corvette and that I had no probable cause to pull him over. He continuously pointed his finger at me, as he spoke about police abuse, and how he was going to register a complaint against me. His face was red and his veins were bulging from his neck while he verbally berated me.
When he finally finished his rant, I calmly explained to him that I thought he might want to know that his car was on fire. A look of horror went over him, and he walked around and saw the flames. I told him I had a fire extinguisher in my trunk, but if it was too much of an inconvenience for him, I would just be on my way.
He then apologized profusely and pleaded with me to get my fire extinguisher. I retrieved the extinguisher and put out the fire. I offered to call a tow truck for him, which he accepted. I left him once the tow truck arrived. He apologized again. My Dad taught me years ago to never assume.
- DB
You got that excited?
In 1981, I was a 15 ½ year old Sheriff’s Explorer and I was on my third ride-along. We made a felony car stop on murder suspects on the freeway at 2 in the morning. Our closest back-up was a two-man highway patrol unit, but they were several miles away. The deputy wanted to wait for the back-up officers to arrive before we stopped the suspects, but the suspects saw us behind them. It was very windy, and extremely cold.
Upon making the stop, the deputy asked me to get out the shotgun. I was almost having a heart attack at that point. Due to the cold and my nerves, I was shaking excessively. I was so relieved when the highway patrol officers arrived. Once I knew we had back-up, my emotions changed from fear to feeling like I was the baddest dude on the planet.
We ordered all three suspects out of their vehicle and arrested them. The deputy allowed me to handcuff one of them. I felt so important. We booked them in jail, returned to the substation where he wrote his reports and I got home at 6 in the morning.
As I was undressing to take a shower, I realized that I had urinated in my pants. It was such an exciting night, but I wish I never told the deputy about going in my pants. He made that part of the story spread faster than a news alert. He still teases me about it any time he sees me.
- GS and RT
