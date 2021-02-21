Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Both of them?
When I was a sergeant for the highway patrol in a large city, I was patrolling alone on the freeway during the graveyard shift when I observed a compact car in front of me. I don’t recall what drew my attention to the vehicle, but I ran a license plate check on it. The dispatcher advised that the vehicle was stolen. I called for a back-up unit to help me stop the vehicle while I continued to follow it.
As we proceeded up the freeway, I noticed that every time the pickup truck in front of the stolen car made a lane change, the stolen car would do the same thing. It appeared as though they were following each other. I moved closer and ran the license plate of the pickup truck as well. Dispatch advised that the vehicle returned to a passenger car instead of a pickup truck.
I called for more patrol units so we could stop both of them. After both vehicles were stopped, we confirmed that both of them were stolen. The drivers were taken into custody and the vehicles were returned to their owners.
- BS
Not a good meeting
I had just returned to work from a series of much-needed days off from the highway patrol when I noticed a medium-sized RV stopped in one of the small rest areas. It was dusk when I pulled in behind it. When I peered in the rear window with my flashlight, I was horrified to see a bloody, bloated, partially clad, female body lying in the center aisle. I immediately notified dispatch that I was on scene of what appeared to be a murder.
It was determined that she was on her way home from a planned trip when she used her CB radio to make contact with passing truckers. A subsequent meeting went in an unintended direction with deadly consequences. At the trial, the trucker admitted entering her RV, but claimed he found her that way, got scared, and left. The trial ended in a hung jury because there were no eyewitnesses and only circumstantial evidence. It was such a sad day for her family.
- PB
A tough city
My father was a police officer for 33 years in a large Illinois city and was shot in the line of duty. He survived the incident and continued to serve and protect. When I was 9 years old, he and his partner stopped by our house one Saturday morning and I begged him for a ride in his squad car. Even though it was not within regulations, he agreed. About an hour later, they received a call to check on a theft at a business and went in to speak to the owner. They left me in the back seat.
While I was sitting there, a noisy woman and her two children walked up and literally stuck her head in the window of the patrol car and loudly told her children, “See what happens to bad little boys."
At that moment, my father and his partner returned. The woman then loudly asked my father what crime I had committed. With a straight face, my father told her that I had just killed a noisy woman. The look of horror on her face was priceless as she grabbed her kids and quickly hustled off, leaving my dad, his partner and I laughing hysterically.
- RB