COP TALES: Better than NASCAR

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Better than NASCAR
I worked for the highway patrol in a large city as a motorcop. Every highway patrol office has at least one auto technician. Back in the '70s, that local mechanic was located at the Standard Oil gas station across the street from a large college and a few miles from the office adjacent to the Exposition Boulevard off-ramp. It was also the same gas station that was often used to fuel up the patrol cars while on the road, prior to having gas pumps at the area offices. With this background in mind, the road patrol officers knew all of the employees at the gas station and the surrounding area pretty well.
Which brings us to this iteration of “Cop Tales.” On a rainy day, I was in a patrol car since it was not a good idea to be riding a motorcycle on wet streets. While on patrol, I lit up a car for speeding on the freeway and the chase was on. The guy I was chasing was pretty reckless. Dispatch confirmed the car was stolen and was used in some robberies. I was joined by several other patrol cars in this chase, but I was the primary unit. As we traveled south on the freeway approaching Exposition Boulevard, the pursued suspect managed to sideswipe another car and car parts were all over the road. I drove through the debris from the wreck. As I took the off-ramp following the stolen car, I realized that I had a flat right, front tire.
With all the sirens going, everyone was watching, including lots of college students who were crossing the street to and from the university. More importantly, a highway patrol officer (who I later learned was listening to the pursuit on his outside speaker) was gassing up his patrol car in the Standard station. In a flash, he recognized what was going on and he simultaneously waved me into the gas station. He then yelled at the employees there (remember they were all familiar with the highway patrol officers). As I pulled in the driveway, one guy was running out of the repair bay with a low-profile rolling floor jack, another guy was rolling a tire/wheel that would fit the Dodge patrol car, and a third guy had the “air actuated lug nut remover” attached to an air hose running toward my patrol car.
They worked as a three-person, well-oiled team, and I could not believe how fast they got the car up, had the air gun removing the lugnuts, slammed the new tire/wheel combination on, retightened the lug nuts and dropped the car. What surprised me was the fact that all of the college students stopped walking to watch, then started clapping and screaming with support. Very rapidly, I was ready to go. Oddly enough, the pursued car had made a U-turn and as I exited the driveway, I was able to rejoin the pursuit as the primary unit. Shortly thereafter, he again crashed and was taken into custody.
So the next time you are watching a Formula One or NASCAR race and some race driver pulls in for a pit stop and you see that team of 15 or so “professionals” replace all four tires and fill the fuel tank on the racecar in a the span of a few seconds, remember they learned that from the crack crew at the Standard station at Exposition Boulevard off-ramp.
- GG
Following too closely
My partner and I were patrolling a steep stretch of roadway on the graveyard shift. It was on a weekend in the summer around 5 a.m. and it was daylight. We had a call from dispatch that a car was following too closely behind a big rig pulling a shiny stainless steel gasoline tanker down the grade in the truck lane.
We located the guy driving his car about five feet off the bumper of a trailer. We could see the guy driving the car had his eyes glued to the rear trailer and he would not make eye contact with us. We pulled up alongside the trucker and gave him orders over the loudspeaker to gradually slow down to a stop and pull over when he got to the bottom of the grade.
The driver of the car did slow and stopped behind the truck. My partner and I approached the driver and made a plan to try and turn the ignition off and get the guy out of his car. However, the driver did not obey any of our commands. We had to pull his hands off the steering wheel since he was holding on so tightly. We arrested him for driving under the influence of drugs and placed him in the patrol car. Due to his condition, we had him admitted into the hospital for an evaluation for drug use and mental disorders.
- BC