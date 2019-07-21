Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Appreciate what you have
One thing the Highway Patrol teaches from day one at the academy is to care for others, as I know is the same for other law enforcement agencies. People have no idea how much money we have given to stranded motorists and the public for gas, tires, food, toys, etc.
Recently, I cleaned out my garage and storage sheds and decided to donate nice items to people in the community. I had a couple of really nice bicycles, so I drove in poorer neighborhoods to give them to children.
As I stopped to give a bike to a family, a man about 30 years old asked me if I had a bike for him. I told him I did and gave him a 10-speed bike out of the bed of my truck. He had the excitement of a child and when I gave it to him, I asked if he already had a bike.
He looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, “I have never had a bike of my own.”
I drove away with tears in my own eyes. -BS
Holding on for dear life
During our Highway Patrol briefing, the sergeant advised everyone of an attempted murder that occurred earlier that morning and asked that we all keep an eye out for the suspect vehicle. My day went on just as any other day with crashes and citations as usual. As the evening wound down and the end of shift approached, I was stopped on an on-ramp completing my time sheet when I heard over the scanner that the sheriff’s helicopter was hovering high above a vehicle, in an orange orchard, which matched the vehicle description of the attempted murder suspect.
The location was about five miles from mine so I headed in that direction. Since a bunch of deputies were responding as well, I decided to cancel my response until the pilot advised the vehicle was headed toward my direction. I observed the vehicle about a mile ahead of me at a high rate of speed so I accelerated to catch up to him. Two deputies and I initiated a traffic stop on him and he exited the freeway.
As he came to a stop, I observed it was not the attempted murderer’s vehicle. Since they already had two deputies and it was not the attempted murder suspect, I decided to clear the scene to get off duty. However, just as I passed by the rear patrol car, I observed a man exit the right front passenger seat of the vehicle and start running as the sheriff's deputy approached the vehicle.
The deputy gave chase and I drove my patrol vehicle alongside the right side of the suspect as he crossed the roadway and into a gas station parking lot. I had my window down as I drove next to him and he was looking over his left shoulder at the deputy in chase. I yelled at him, “I bet I’m faster than you,” as I continued to drive alongside him. He looked to the right and saw me driving alongside him and his eyes doubled in size.
He then came to a stop, made a right turn and ran north behind my vehicle. I parked my car and took up a foot chase behind him. We chased him across traffic lanes in the dark. Just as he realized I was going to catch him, he attempted to enter the passenger side of a small pickup that had come to a stop. Luckily for the driver, he had locked the door. The suspect then attempted to jump into the bed of that truck. As he did, I was able to get my arms around his waist. We hit the side of the truck and the driver was startled.
The driver accelerated as the suspect was leaning over the bedrail and I had my arms around his waist. As the truck accelerated my arms went from around the suspect’s waist to the side of the bedrails. At this point, my feet were dragging down the road, my knees were bouncing off the right rear tire and the suspect was pinned between me and the right side of the truck.
The driver continued driving at what felt like 40 mph, but I’m sure it was about 2 mph or less. I then felt a sharp pain to my right arm. I swung my head from the left side of the suspect’s body to the right side and saw he was biting my right wrist area and pulling it toward him in attempt to get me to release him. Just then, the light turned red and the driver stopped. I was finally able to stand on my feet. I ripped the suspect from the truck and took him to the ground. As we hit the roadway surface, I saw headlights coming toward us and thought we were going to get run over until I saw the overhead lights on the patrol car. The deputies then assisted with the handcuffing.
The driver of the truck never knew he was dragging us along. He just wanted to get away from all the commotion. The suspect was not the attempted murder suspect, but he was running because he was out in the orchard having sex with a minor and there were methamphetamines in the vehicle.
The suspect ended up with a six-year sentence for statutory rape, possession of a controlled substance and assault on a peace officer. I ended up with a bite scar for a few years, torn pants, worn boots, a great story to tell and a feeling of pride knowing I helped take someone like that off our streets. -MK
He’s really not a bad guy
I work for a small city police department. Over the years, I had arrested every one of the four children of a well-known family in town. They were either stealing or using drugs. I arrested them so many times we were on a first-name basis. I had never met their mother, but that was about to change.
One afternoon, my partner and I got a report of a woman who was intoxicated at a local gas station. We were busy following up on other cases and this call was going to put us behind. When we arrived, we found a woman seated on the curb in front of the business and she was definitely drunk. I realized she was the mother of the kids I arrested.
She was one of those pleasant drunks. We were busy and I didn’t want to arrest her for drunk in public, so I called her a cab. She said she didn’t have the $5 for the cab so when it arrived, I paid for it. I then became her hero. She was so happy and told my partner that I was a kind and generous person.
She then told my partner that I was nothing like that no good son of a *&%# who was always arresting her kids. As my partner placed her in the cab, she asked him what my name was so she could call the chief and say thank you. He told her. As the cab departed, you could hear her screaming my name in anger for several blocks. Smile and wave, smile and wave. -EW
