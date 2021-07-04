COP TALES: A vehicle theft ring — and a found car seat

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
A vehicle theft ring
While working as an officer with the highway patrol, dispatch advised to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle. A few hours later, I spotted the vehicle pulling into a grocery store parking lot. The solo occupant parked and walked into the store. I called for backup and advised the other officer that we would wait for the suspect to exit the store and get away from the other people. We watched him walk out of the store and just as he was about to open the car door, we drove up and conducted a felony stop. I placed him under arrest and placed him in my patrol car. When I searched the vehicle, I found a bunch of removed Vehicle Identification Number plates and some vehicle manuals in a large envelope.
When I questioned him, he admitted that he stole other vehicles as well. He actually stated, “Some people are addicted to alcohol, drugs or gambling. I am addicted to stealing nice cars.” I searched in the area of his residence and located a few more stolen vehicles. I also conducted an investigation from the VIN plates and with the assistance of our vehicle theft investigators, we recovered even more cars. When I notified one couple that I found their vehicle, they asked if their brand new car seat, which was still in the box, was still in their vehicle. I told them it was not in the vehicle.
A week later, I stopped a stolen van and arrested the occupants. While searching the vehicle, I found the car seat that was in the box. I called the original parents and they were ecstatic to get it back. The car seat also allowed me to connect another stolen car to my original suspect. At the end of the investigation, we uncovered a vehicle theft ring which consisted of five suspects, and 13 stolen cars.
- BS
He saved his own life
I had to conduct a search and rescue for a 9-year-old boy and his dog who got lost in the mountains. There was three feet of snow and it was less than zero degrees. We performed a grid search for 100 yards around the area where they were last seen. We also conducted line searches well into the night. We then sent the searchers home to get some sleep, food and dry clothes. My captain and I stayed at camp all night.
Early the next day, I took my equipment and made my way on the other side of the mountain. At one point, I used the new electrical siren. I turned it on and off. I heard a dog howling up on the mountain and I eventually found the dog and boy. They were both fine, so I asked him how he spent the night. He said he got beside a large pine tree and dug the snow out until he hit the dirt. He then got in the hole and pulled his dog on top of him to stay warm. He actually saved his own life.
- JT
A little white lie
A law enforcement officer is expected to be honest and never tell a lie. However, sometimes a little white lie can be a good thing. One night, the fog was very heavy in our area. My highway patrol partner and I were called upon to do a “blood run” to transport emergency blood needed in another town. Air transport was out of the question because of the heavy fog. While groping our way through the fog, we observed a multivehicle accident on the other side of the freeway. We turned through the divider and found that a small car had been sandwiched between two semi trucks. The driver of the car was pinned inside. He was a young man about 20 years old.
We called for the fire rescue jaws of life. In the meantime, I held the young man’s hand and tried to comfort him. I told him all would be well and not to worry. He was in pain and gripped my hand very hard. He said he knew he was dying. I have never felt so helpless as I stood there holding his hand and not being able to do a darned thing to help him. He went silent and his grip relaxed and slipped away. We called the coroner, who arrived about 45 minutes later. The coroner said he would record the time of the accident as the time of death. I corrected him, saying that I was with the victim for at least 10 minutes after my arrival.
A few hours later, I was in the office working on the accident report when the coroner telephoned me saying that he had contacted the young man’s mother. He had told her that I was with her son until he died. He told me she was a religious woman and she wanted to talk to me. Reluctantly, I called her even though I could not imagine what to say to a grieving mother. She wanted to know what he had to say, and if he suffered.
I couldn’t bring myself to tell the truth. I told her that he didn’t suffer, and he accepted that he was going to die. He also said that he loved his family and would prepare a place in heaven for them when they joined him. I heard her sigh as she thanked me for the relief of knowing he didn’t suffer. I don’t like lies, but I hate bringing more grief to a mother.
- JH