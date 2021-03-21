COP TALES: A sample of air in his lungs and a paper bag ruse

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
New technology
My highway patrol partner and I were working a graveyard shift in a rural area. We took an off-ramp and saw an abandoned car on the shoulder. There was a man walking about 50 yards ahead of the car. We noted the license plate on the car and drove ahead to the pedestrian. Upon contact, his first words were, “I don’t know anything about that car.”
Dispatch reported that the car was stolen. The suspect continued to deny being the thief. I retrieved a small paper bag from our car. I took it to the suspect, wrote his name on the outside of the bag and told him to blow it up. The suspect did so and I twisted the top of the bag and put a clip on it.
Curiosity compelled him to ask what that was about. I told him the bag now contained a sample of the air in his lungs. I would now use another bag to get an air sample from inside the car to compare and prove he had been inside the car.
The suspect exclaimed that a guy just doesn’t stand a chance these days. He confessed to stealing the car and driving it until it ran out of gas. I’m glad he confessed. I didn’t have another bag to complete the ruse.
- JH
All caught on camera
On Jan. 2, 1992, I was a highway patrol motorcycle sergeant assigned to a large metropolitan office. It had been raining all morning and riding the departmental motorcycle to work was out of the question. I loaded my uniform and equipment into my personal vehicle and headed off for the afternoon shift.
At the same time, unbeknownst to me and hundreds of miles north of my home, highway patrol units were involved in the pursuit of a suspect wanted for murder. That story began when a young man stole a shotgun, a rifle, a handgun and ammunition from his grandfather. He sawed off the barrel and stock of the double barrel shotgun so that the entire weapon was about 30” long.
While traveling south on the freeway, the young man picked up a hitchhiker and continued into California. His vehicle broke down and he and the hitchhiker were both stranded on the freeway shoulder. A good Samaritan noticed the hood up on the disabled car and stopped to help.
After several minutes of attempting to “jump-start” the car, the Samaritan explained he needed to continue onto work and offered to call for help when he got to a phone. The young man approached the driver’s open door and fired both barrels of the stolen shotgun at him, which instantly killed the good Samaritan. The young man looked toward the hitchhiker and asked him if he wanted to join him. The hitchhiker declined and the young man headed south on the freeway in the good Samaritan’s car.
Many miles south of the homicide location, the young man was involved in a wreck with another car. Both vehicles involved in the collision stopped on the shoulder as did several witnesses and onlookers. The young man “carjacked” one of the onlooker’s vehicles and once again headed south.
A “Be On the Lookout” was broadcast, which included a description of the wanted vehicle, its last location, and that the suspect was wanted for carjacking and murder. The BOL also advised that he was armed with a shotgun and other weapons. In response to the BOL, a highway patrol officer stationed himself to watch the freeway. The suspect passed the officer’s location and the chase was on.
I was in my office when I heard that the suspect vehicle was approaching our area. I responded and entered the freeway as the pursuit approached my location. As the suspect vehicle passed, I fell in behind and received an update from the out of area sergeant as to the particulars of the chase. Having been in hundreds of pursuits, I was always skeptical of the accuracy of the information surrounding pursuits and questions raced through my mind; “Was it really a homicide?” “Is he actually armed?” “What is he armed with?” “Is this actually the suspect?”
At that moment, the suspect reached out the driver’s side window and fired both barrels of the shotgun at me. As the shotgun pellet rained against the windshield, I whispered to myself, “I’ll bet this is the guy.”
The young man fired a total of six rounds from the shotgun at me as the pursuit continued south. Eventually, the pursuit left my Division and units from that Division took over control of the pursuit. The young man fired six more shotgun rounds at those units and fortunately no officers or citizens were injured. My direct involvement in the pursuit ended, but I continued south and monitored the progress of the pursuit via radio with the intention of going to the termination point to help with its resolution. The suspect vehicle eventually ran out of gas and coasted to a stop on an off-ramp near a large mall.
When the vehicle rolled to a stop in the middle of an off-ramp, highway patrol officers began a “felony stop.” The suspect was commanded to throw the keys from the vehicle and to exit with his hands up via a patrol car’s public address system. The young man could be seen tapping his left hand on the steering wheel in time to the radio, which could also be heard.
After several minutes of commands to exit the vehicle with no response from the young man, bystanders and onlookers began to crowd a parking lot approximately 75 feet from the suspect vehicle. Fearing for the safety of the onlookers, a hasty plan was formulated to approach the vehicle and remove the driver before he noticed the potential targets nearby.
I collaborated with an officer who I had great confidence in (because he was a Marine and a current member of the Incident Response Team, the highway patrol’s version of SWAT) on how to remove the suspect from the vehicle. We made our plan to disarm and arrest him.
As we approached, we could see the sawed-off shotgun leaning against the young man’s chest with his right hand on the trigger. Initially, it appeared as though he might kill himself. However, the young man’s right hand rotated toward us and the barrel of the shotgun swung in our direction.
I immediately fired what I thought was three rounds at the young man, heard the muffled report of several rounds being fired and watched as the front sight of my duty weapon went in and out of focus. In the following silence, I paused to see if my rounds had disabled the young man and noticed the slide of my duty weapon had locked open. I then realized that I had fired all 12 rounds. I reached for a spare magazine to reload as the other officer who had approached with me neared. He asked, “Are you OK?” I replied, “I think he’s dead!”
As I waited in the briefing room of the nearby highway patrol office for investigators from the local sheriff’s department to take my statement, I reflected on the events of the previous few hours. I wondered why the young man had made the choices he made and I felt sorry for the young man’s victim and his family. We didn't know it at the time, but the pursuit and conclusion had been broadcast on live TV.
- MT