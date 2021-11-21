COP TALES: A doubly rewarding experience

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
Doubly rewarding
I was in charge of a unit with six deputies. It was in December and one of the members got the name and address of an elderly man and woman who were living on Social Security. We sent two of our members out shopping. They purchased a complete turkey dinner and since the couple were Hispanic, they purchased items that could be used to put a Mexican twist on their meal.
The deputies also purchased a small decorated Christmas tree. When we went to their house and presented the items, the lady began to weep. Her husband said their two sons were in the military and were coming home for Christmas and they didn’t have anything to make for a Christmas dinner. That made it a double delight for us.
- JE
Using experience
Toward the end of my career, I was working as a patrol sergeant for a large department. We received a call of a man yelling in a vacant lot next to a large apartment complex. The first officer to arrive advised the man was armed with a large knife and was refusing to put it down. Responding units and I arrived within a few minutes.
I had been a negotiator on my department's SWAT team. Negotiators talk to suspects to try to get them to calm down and surrender without any need to deploy the tactical SWAT officers. Since I was the senior sergeant on scene, I started talking to the man. A couple of minutes later, a newer sergeant arrived, who was an experienced SWAT tactical officer.
He shined his powerful patrol car spotlight on the man and got on his loud speaker and started giving the man commands. That clearly agitated the man. I told the junior sergeant that this was my call and to turn off his spotlight and to back off with his loudspeaker.
After talking to the man for less than 10 minutes, he dropped the knife and was taken into custody. The junior sergeant jumped in his patrol car and stormed off, apparently with hurt feelings. The man with the knife had experienced a personal crisis earlier in the day and was suffering a mental health meltdown. He was taken to a mental health facility for treatment.
- BR
Best wishes
I was a patrol sergeant working the midnight shift. There had been numerous window smash burglaries in the downtown business district, usually between 1 and 5 a.m. It was winter time, so it was cold outside. I was patrolling around with my vehicle's lights off, hoping to find a suspect or someone suspicious. One morning, about 4 a.m., I saw a man walking down the street, next to numerous businesses. He was wearing a bulky coat and carrying a large backpack. Could he be the burglar?
I pulled up next to the man and turned on my vehicle lights. He stopped as I contacted him. I asked him what he was doing. He said was walking to work. He said he had recently been released from state prison and had gotten a job at an oilfield company. He said he had no vehicle or bicycle, so it took him almost two hours to walk from his apartment to his job. I checked and he was in fact on parole with no outstanding warrants.
I told him I could give him a ride the rest of his way to work to save him another hour of walking. He said "no thanks," but he would continue walking. I don't remember the man's name after all these years, but I hope he successfully completed his parole and is living a happy life.
- I don’t have the author’s name. I hope the author recontacts me.