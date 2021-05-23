COP TALES: A bank robbery hostage

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
A bank robbery hostage
Years ago, on the day after Thanksgiving, I was a highway patrol officer working on the day shift when I heard an All Points Bulletin regarding a bank robbery involving a hostage. The bulletin included a description of the vehicle, the license number, the involved parties and the direction of travel. I pulled onto the center divider of the freeway in case the suspect decided to leave town by that route. Within a few minutes, a van similar to the one in the APB passed my location. It was not the same color and it appeared to have only one occupant. I was unable to read the license plate, but I pulled out to overtake the vehicle and check it out. I advised the dispatcher that I was behind the possible suspect vehicle, but I did not request backup until I had checked the license number.
Before I could close the distance, the van turned off the freeway onto a surface street. It was a sudden turn with no signal, which raised my suspicion. The van continued to take different streets. I was finally able to get close enough to check the license plate. Even though it was not the same as the suspect vehicle, it was close enough for me to advise that I was going to stop the vehicle. It was later learned that the original description was incorrect. The vehicle pulled onto the shoulder and stopped when I turned on my red light. The driver got out of the vehicle and stood by the driver's door. He claimed that he was a hostage and that the suspect had a gun pointed at his head. The suspect told him he would kill him if he did not get rid of the highway patrol.
I could not see that the driver had a gun pointed at the victim’s head and that the suspect had a grip on his sweater holding him at the open door. I was positioned slightly to the left and about six feet behind the van and remained behind my car door. I told the hostage to run to me as I could see that if he just took one step he would be out of the line of fire and the suspect would have to move into my line of fire to get in position to shoot the hostage. The hostage said he could not do that. He got back into the van and started to drive away. As they pulled away, I could see an arm and a pistol pointed at the victim's head through the rear window of the van.
The chase continued as I requested backup units. As the van stopped, I positioned my patrol car about 10 feet behind it and removed the shotgun from its rack and knelt behind my open door. Again the driver (hostage) got out of the van and stood by the open door. I again shouted for him to run toward me and drop to the ground and he would be safe. He answered that he could not do so and that the suspect said that if I did not back off and let him go, he would shoot the hostage. I then decided that I could safely shoot out the rear tire of the van to disable it without endangering anyone, so I did. The van sped off toward a shopping mall a mile or so away.
Since it was the morning after Thanksgiving and all the stores were having sales, I knew it would be crowded with shoppers. The tire on the van did not deflate and the van sped into the crowded area at about 70 mph. We were weaving in and out of the heavy traffic. About that time, I could see the lights of another patrol car coming toward our location. All three of the vehicles turned into a parking lot behind the mall and came to a stop. The van driver skidded sideways as he stopped and was blocking the entrance to the parking lot. By that time, we had been joined by a police officer, so the three of us officers exited our vehicles and pointed our weapons at the van.
The suspect ordered the hostage to get out and demand that we leave or he would be shot. Again I told him to drop to the ground, as he would be out of the line of fire and safe, but he refused. At that time, the suspect raised up from his crouched position and started to pull the hostage back into the vehicle by his sweater. I ran up to the passenger door of the van and placed the barrel of the shotgun on the glass and pulled the trigger. The blast of the shotgun broke the window and the hostage threw his gun down and shouted that he gave up. He was placed on the ground and handcuffed. The hostage was also detained until it could be established that he was not a suspect. He advised us that not only was he too scared to follow my instructions to run earlier, the suspect was holding his sweater each time.
Upon further examination, it was determined that the window of the van, where I pressed the shotgun against before pulling the trigger, was slightly rolled down so the window was not held in place by the groove at the top. When the charge from the shotgun pushed the mass of air out of the barrel, it pushed the top of the window inward and the pellets were deflected into the roof of the cab and did not hit the suspect just a few feet away. The suspect’s gun turned out to be a pellet gun, but it was identical to a standard .38 or .357 revolver. It still could’ve been deadly if it was fired into someone’s head. The bank robber also had several road flares wrapped in duct tape with a fuse that he was passing off as a bomb during the bank robbery.
— DS/RS
I didn’t get there in time
I am a junk dealer now and I buy and sell everything from marbles to heavy equipment. Yesterday, I went out of my way to drop off a part from some equipment I sold some time ago. In doing so, I ended up on my old beat in the south suburbs where I was a deputy sheriff some 30 years ago. As I drove down the street, I came to the canal that delivers water from the lake to the farmers all the way south to the California border. When I saw the canal, Richard came visiting again and the words that I called out that night, “Richard, where are you?
Richard visits me now and then. Sometimes, he comes to me in a dream, other times he comes to me when I see ice, a body of water, a black lab or a duck hunter. This time, he came to me when I saw his canal and the water. His memory always comes to me in the same way: me walking on the canal in the night yelling his name continuously, “Richard where are you?” over and over again, but there is never an answer.
It was a Sunday evening in January 1985. The roads were covered in ice and the temperature was in the teens. Night had fallen two or three hours earlier when I got the call from our dispatch center. I was sent to go to the canal and look for a duck hunter who may have been checking his trap line. He went hunting about 2 that afternoon and never returned home. His black Labrador returned home, but there was no sign of Richard. I was advised by dispatch that he was 26 years old and drove his new Dodge 4x4 truck.
It took me about 5 minutes to arrive where the Dodge was parked. After checking the immediate area by honking the horn and calling his name with no response, I started my search by following his tracks in the snow west on the canal bank. I continued to call his name, “Richard, where are you?” I asked. But there was no answer. I walked for what seemed like a mile when his tracks turned down toward the water's edge. The water was frozen solid and I could see where he had stopped now and then to check his muskrat traps. It was slower walking, but I kept yelling his name in hopes of finding him. I then observed some empty shotgun shells laying on snow and his shotgun rested on some bushes. I looked back toward the water and saw a 20-foot circle where the ice had broken. I quit calling for Richard, as I knew where he rested. He was in the water under the ice. I then requested the search and rescue dive team. As I was about to guide the fire chief to the area where Richard rested, dispatch sent me to another call. I never knew who Richard was or what he looked like. Someone from the fire department told me that they found Richard's body within minutes of arriving and the proper notification was made to his parents.
So why does Richard visit me? He wasn't the only person that I found who was not alive. The bodies of children have bothered me, but none ever visited me. In fact, just a few weeks before, I had to deliver notification to three Air Force widows whose husbands didn't return from an elk hunting trip due to carbon monoxide poisoning. I had arrested one of the airmen for DUI a week or two before his death. None of those guys ever visited me. I always wondered if I had walked to the water’s edge first instead of the bank, could he have still been fighting to get out of his grave and maybe I could have saved him? I'll never know.
The rescue team theorized that Richard shot a duck and the dog went to retrieve it. The dog broke through the ice and Richard tried to rescue his dog. The dog got out and went home. Richard waited for me, but I didn't get there in time.
— CB