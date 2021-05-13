Bakersfield community policing workshop to address how to safely record officers in line of duty

The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Community Policing Organization are partnering to host a community workshop to create discussion between BPD staff and members of the community on how to safely record police officers, what the law says, and how both community members and officers should approach these situations.
According to a news release from the BPD, the workshop will be held on Tuesday, May 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom.
Those interested in attending can register in advance by following this link online: https://bit.ly/3y8J93o