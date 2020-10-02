The last few months have revealed more to me than the three decades prior about our capacity to solitarily muscle our way through hard times — that we can’t go at it all alone.
Stuck still in the cloud of that first year with a new child (the second is no less exhausting than the first), and struck by the hurt and pain brought about by world events like the pandemic and political polarization, I am feeling even more sentimental than usual. Do you feel that too?
In business and in daily life, we need each other.
In honor of my newfound nostalgia and the 10th anniversary of my marriage to Austin Smith, I wanted to share a few thoughts. Ten years: It feels like both an instant and an eternity. Time is one twisted lie after another, less linear than I ever imagined.
Our story can be told through a series of moments that reveal, at the risk of sounding flowery, transcendent love for each other, but also a deep adoration for this place that raised us.
Ten years ago (perhaps bright-eyed and naive), neither of us knew we had so much love and light, lows and loss ahead. There have been six moves (including, most surprisingly, one back to our hometown), three houses, four sofas and two cars.
We made it through one very long bout of whooping cough. There were hundreds of love notes and late-night soul-healing talks, 5,000 cups of tea, terrible bosses, dozens of pre-parenthood yoga dates, one puppy who was too smart and stubborn to be trained and hundreds of neighborhood runs with a sufficiently mellowed dog.
There were far too many stress-filled fertility appointments, two breech babies in utero, two drug-free deliveries of healthy boys, months of painful recovery, nearly two years of combined nursing, one imaginative and spirited toddler and another snuggly babe.
We made it through three years of working together as business partners, multiple employees hired, humbling rejection at nearly every turn, equity raised from dozens of local investors, one dream townhome project completed that required our collective blood/sweat/tears — oh, and one hard-won crosswalk.
We went on hundreds of miles of stroller and carrier walks. There have been many sleepless nights with fussy babies and approximately 500 toddler meltdowns. We’ve shared a gazillion meals at Moo Creamery, hundreds of bowls of granola and oatmeal, far too many stacks of peanut butter pancakes and meals of comforting vegetable pasta. We watched so many therapeutic episodes of "The Office" that I lost count, and we certainly never saw this one coming: six months of pandemic lockdown.
But even way back then (120 months ago), we did recognize the daily miracle of our partnership.
I love Austin and the crazy life we build together every day.
While living in San Francisco and Los Angeles, we discovered a longing to give back to the underdog city that raised us. And upon our return, we reimagined this place for ourselves as we settled into a home in Westchester, experiencing a more approachable version of the walkable urban lifestyle we enjoyed in larger cities.
We wanted to be a part of the movement to shape the next chapter of our hometown. We returned to contribute our time and talents to the city that raised us. It’s not just a marketing pitch; we are passionate about collaborative localism, and we founded our business to help improve the quality of life in Bakersfield. This is our dream career, and we are just so grateful for the community’s support to continue this work.
I cannot imagine pursuing these passions with anyone else.
I will never get enough of Austin’s fascination with nerdy things like the strategy behind chess and Go, financial markets, foreign policy, economic development, urban planning, geography, self-driving cars and tennis masters. (This is the guy who signed himself up for a military academy in East Texas during high school because it “sounded cool.” He also served as a page in Washington, D.C. for a year before graduating.)
His trivia knowledge is mind-blowing. I am floored daily by his ability to stay calm under pressure and problem-solve. I could write a book about his entrepreneurial skills.
I am convinced that he would excel at anything he puts his mind to. He could be a brain surgeon at the top hospital in the country, a political force for good in the capital or a winning contestant on Jeopardy.
But instead, he chooses to spend his days building a business together here, curating community, using every ounce of his being to pour care and concern into me, two lucky little boys and our hometown.
On my own, I would not have convinced myself to take the risks we do every day. But with Austin, I see potential in this place where I might otherwise see only obstacles.
As local business owner and Westchester community organizer Natalie Green describes him, “He’s a dreamer and a doer.”
How much smaller and safer was my heart before all this? How much better is Bakersfield because of him.
The truly special thing about this place is that the bonds run deep and cross divides. There are many Austins who make this city special in their own corners of the community. What first brought us back was the opportunity to make an impact, and what’s kept us here are the friends and partners who make every ounce of effort more than worth it.