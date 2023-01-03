 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ANDREA WOROCH: 5 quick cures for holiday debt hangover

Andrea Woroch

Bakersfield money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

The holidays may be over, but there's one thing still lingering from the season: credit card debt. LendingTree’s latest holiday debt survey found that 35 percent of Americans took on debt during the holidays at an average of $1,549 per person and it's expected to take five months or more to pay off.

Here are five steps to cure your holiday debt hangover quickly.

Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Woroch at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.

Coronavirus Cases