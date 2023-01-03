ANDREA WOROCH: 5 quick cures for holiday debt hangover

The holidays may be over, but there's one thing still lingering from the season: credit card debt. LendingTree’s latest holiday debt survey found that 35 percent of Americans took on debt during the holidays at an average of $1,549 per person and it's expected to take five months or more to pay off.
Here are five steps to cure your holiday debt hangover quickly.
Assess and plan
Figure out how much you owe across accounts, noting minimum payment due and interest rates to determine the best repayment plan. Choose between the Avalanche Method in which you pay off the card with the highest interest rate first to save on fees or, the Snowball Method, which focuses on paying off the smallest balance first to build momentum and keep you motivated. A debt repayment app like Debt Free can guide you through this process.
Rebalance your budget
Cut useless spending from your budget so you can make bigger debt payments each month. Begin by scrutinizing monthly bills for services you don’t need or use and compare rates with competitors to see if switching would provide savings. For instance, a recent study found that 90 percent of mobile users waste money on unnecessary unlimited data plans and you could save big by switching to a lower tiered plan or move to a cheaper online-only carrier like Mint Mobile that has plans for as little as $15 per month. Canceling unused subscriptions, bundling insurance policies and increasing deductibles and unplugging unused gadgets are other ways to reduce monthly spending.
Consolidate balances
If you’re carrying debt across multiple credit cards, consolidating may be your best option to save on fees and pay off balances faster. Apply for a low-interest personal loan (you can even find personal loans for bad credit) or use a balance transfer card that offers 0 percent interest to give yourself more time to pay down debt without racking up fees. Compare card offers at sites like CardRates.com.
Consider a spending diet
Spending diets may sound extreme, but they can help break bad financial habits faster such as eliminating useless purchases and paying off debt. Whether you commit to a week or month-long spending diet, the same rules apply: List out your needs and cut spending on anything that doesn’t fall into those buckets. When it comes to the purchases you have to make like groceries, gas and diapers, shop savvy by comparing prices, looking for coupons via sites like CouponCabin.com and set sale alerts with tools like Amazon Assistant.
Replenish savings
It’s equally crucial to save money while paying off debt so you have cash for unexpected bills and avoid racking up credit card balances to afford an emergency. Aim for at least one month of living expenses at a minimum. Where you put your savings matters, too: Open a high-yield online savings account to earn more back. For instance, Bread Savings offers 3.5 percent interest back on the money you stash away.
Increase cash flow quickly
With inflation soaring, coming up with extra cash to make bigger debt payments may feel impossible, so think about how you can make more money. Side hustles are a viable option for most consumers since there are plenty of jobs you can do from home and in your spare time. Think, virtual tutoring on nights and weekends or pet sitting via Rover.com, which says you can make up to an extra $1,000 per month. Selling items you no longer need or using cash-back apps like Fetch Rewards can also give your budget a little boost.
Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Woroch at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.