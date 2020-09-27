Last week it was reported that a nephew of convicted drug dealer Pablo Escobar opened up a wall in a house the drug dealer owned and, lo and behold, discovered $18 million in American $100 bills. Even if the movies were correct that it is possible to put $1 million in a briefcase (it isn’t easy), that would be 18 briefcases full. One wonders if uncle Pablo may have suggested the family remodel that part of the house.
Some years ago it was reported that drug agents were searching a drug dealer’s residence in Mexico. When they pulled back a bedspread to search under the bed they were surprised to learn it wasn’t a bed, but consisted entirely of stacked $100 bills in the shape of a bed. A California King, I presume.
It is reported that two-thirds of the 12 billion $100 bills in existence are being used outside the United States. That’s eight billion of them that are not in your bank or your wallet.
And finally, some years ago it was reported that Iran possessed and used sophisticated presses to counterfeit American $100 bills and did so freely to undermine international confidence in American currency. That stimulated the U.S. Treasury to change the design of the bill to make that harder to do. Harder, not impossible.
The new design of the $100 bills included micro printing, threads, unique paper and other features to make it completely distinctive. However, billions of the old bills are still out there in circulation and people around the world are not able to easily distinguish between a genuine bill and a fake one.
We can defund people like Escobar and tremendously reduce the problem of fake bills by taking a bold step. The U.S. Treasury should design an entirely new $100 bill in a design that is kept confidential to all but a few people. It should then print enough of them to replace all outstanding bills other than the most recent version and set a date for exchange. After that date people can freely exchange old ones (not counterfeit) for new ones for a period of one year, after which the old ones would be worthless. Anyone exchanging over $10,000 of such bills (the amount of money now requiring bank reporting of cash transactions) would have to fill out a form identifying themselves, stating the source and the total amount of such bills to be exchanged.
Allowances could be made for later exchange by petition for cases where inheriting relatives discover a bag of money in a decedent’s closet, etc. A suitable investigation would eliminate abuses of that process.
Undertaking such a step would accomplish a number of things. First, it would take out of circulation essentially all of the fake bills in the world. Over 90 percent of all counterfeit bills are U.S. $100 bills. Nobody bothers to counterfeit much of anybody else’s currency. And it would put places like Iran years behind in their game of undermining American currency while they try to copy and produce a bill they haven’t even seen until it is released.
More importantly, it would completely defund people like Pablo Escobar. One of the biggest problems for the drug industry is to deal with the volume of cash. What if at one instant nearly all of that cash is merely wallpaper? Can you imagine a drug dealer driving up to a U.S. Treasury agent in Mexico City in a U-haul full of cash claiming he found it beside the road and would like to exchange it? How many willing family members would it take to act as surrogates and exchange it without reporting?
Here’s my modest proposal — the U.S. government should replace all older $100 bills worldwide in an exchange program and disavow all older ones afterward in order to eliminate counterfeit bills and defund illegal enterprises which rely on blackmarket cash to exist.
