City announces temporary closure for Highway 99

The city of Bakersfield announced a road closure that began Monday evening.
A nighttime closure for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will happen from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday.
The closures is needed for the installation of falsework.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, north on Wible Road to California Avenue and then west on California Avenue, where they can re-enter the northbound side of Highway 99 on-ramp or enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99 on-ramp, if they're headed to the eastbound lanes of Highway 58.