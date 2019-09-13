The California Highway Patrol cited 73 pedestrians and motorists after conducting a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Friday.
CHP focused on motorists and pedestrians that failed to yield the right-of-way or who took unsafe and illegal actions at the intersection at Niles and Webster streets, as well as the intersection at Roberts Lane and Plymouth Avenue.
Four people were issued verbal warnings, and an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety, according to CHP.
CHP encourages the following:
- Drivers should be on the lookout for and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.
- Drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.
- Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians — it’s against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street.
- Pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks, or intersections wherever possible, as this is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.
- Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver, and make sure cars are yielding before crossing. Having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention.
- Pedestrians should wear bright colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness.
CHP urges every member of the community to be safe and follow the rules of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.