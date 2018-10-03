Vancouver-based psychedelic rock act Yung Heazy, the brainchild of musician and frontman Jordan Haney, delivered an album “Whenever You’re Around I Hate Everyone Else” (love the cover art) that is an enjoyably trippy ride that sounds like a “who knew?” cross between Elvis Costello (“I Don’t Mind” my favorite song on the album), Prince (the chorus for ”Anytime of the Year”) and The Beatles (pretty much everything else). It starts with the playful “Don’t Let Me Down”-ish “Cuz You’re My Girl” and becomes more introspective, drier and less Beatles-ey as it goes on, culminating with the wistfully lovely closer “Backup Plan.” It’s almost like a drug trip set to music, complete with the soulful, requisite come down after a heck of a peak.
His latest single, a straight-up cover of The Beatles’ “Because” off “Abbey Road,” gets right to the point: Why haggle when you can represent?
The Heazy will play Jerry’s Pizza on Tuesday, and that’s worth the price of admission alone, but there’s another reason for local music fans to check out this all-ages show.
Kaybab is an indie-rock trio featuring some of the rising stars of our current class of local music dynamos: James Dandy on bass, Robert Morgan on drums and Bradley Gentry on guitar and vocals.
They’ve teamed up and released their debut album, “Habitats”: a gracefully sprawling 12-track indie rock gem produced by Western Medicine frontman Emile Antonell. Each song has its own identity as well as a sonic cohesiveness.
On the dreamy “Burning Wood” you can actually hear the sound of a bonfire crackling throughout, serving as a unique faux-record needle sound and “Nutrients” is reminiscent of “Last Nite”-era The Strokes. There’s a lot of neat little “ear candy” to keep listeners’ interest piqued — for musicians and nonmusicians alike. It’s a low-key party, and, as evidenced by the “whooo” gang-vocals on the opener “Waster,” everyone’s invited to it.
The album’s standout track is “Resolute,” a 3-and-a-half minute space jam that finds the trio in orbit and reminiscent of Morgan’s former band, Choirs. It’s bound to be a killer live. “Habitats” ends with its acoustic-guitar driven title track and more spirited communal vocals, shakers and handclaps.
“For me personally, the strongest point of the record is that not all of the songs sound exactly the same,” Morgan said. “Each time, the mix is a little different; the songs in and of themselves are different. It’s not the same song after the same song after the same song over and over again. And, secondly: the continuity of the record, specifically the order we put all the songs in.”
Drummer Morgan who along with his other gig, the live-looping duo Contranistas with fellow ex-Choirs boy (zing!) Dax Dominguez, is at the forefront of some of the most experimental and daring music coming out of Bakersfield at the moment. Contranistas will be making its live debut later this month.
“Kaybab is about having fun playing music that sounds good and feels good,” Morgan said. “it’s not about trying to be the loudest band or the most technical band or anything and it’s nice.”
“I get to relax and have fun; I don’t have to overthink things.”
This show also acts as a de-facto CD release party for the trio. Gentry, 28, who has made headway for himself locally as a promoter, hopes to open his band to the all-ages demographic with shows like this upcoming one at Jerry’s.
According to Gentry, “I'm trying to dip my fingers in more than one aspect of the whole thing, you know? I'm trying to book shows and bring bands together but I'm also trying to get my band out there and trying to put my imprint in as far as the sound that coming from Bakersfield. Not that I’m saying I’m trying to be the next Bakersfield Sound, but I’m trying to at least be a noise out of Bakersfield instead of just a curator of them.”
Yung Heazy, Kaybab, The DeWalt Corporation, Johnny Cage 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jerry’s Pizza, 1817 Chester Ave. $10.
Get in on some Fake-A-Palooza fun
Now in its fourth year, 98.5 FM — The Fox’s Fake-A-Palooza returns Saturday to Stramler Park with a new set of tribute acts for audiences to revel in. They got the fuel, they got the fire, they have that which you desire.
This year, the big three are Scorpions tribute band Hurrikane (as in, “Rock You Like A …”) at 7 p.m., Judas Priest tribute band Just Like Priest at 8 p.m. and headliners Metallica tribute act Damage Inc. at 9 p.m.. All three bands are based out of Southern California.
This festival has become quite the institution and the acts that perform in it are consistent in quality and their attention to detail. There is no way you will ever get to see these three bands together on the same bill, much less for the amazingly frugal price of $20 a ticket. Go with the $35 VIP ticket if you can, though. It comes with a T-shirt, lanyard, access to the VIP area and a cash-only VIP bar, which means less waiting and, usually, shade.
From personal experience, it’s a hoot to see a really good tribute act. The better ones represent their respective acts at the peak of their powers, stuck in time like a city in a bottle.
A lot of them even sound better than those they’re paying tribute to, unencumbered by life’s logistics that sideline some of the original musicians — sometimes permanently.
Not to mention that each tribute act is a revolving cast of younger and younger performers playing songs that are getting older and older.
These acts — especially Damage Inc., which is a rock-solid, quality tribute band — put on a great show, both sonically and visually, and act as a hallmark to fans as to why they proudly wore those Metallica cut-off T-shirts and spiked leather in the first place. These musicians are having as much fun as the fans because, well, they’re fans too.
So bust out those leather, studs and spikes, ripped jean jackets, bandanas and Chuck Taylors and make it to Stramler Park on Saturday. You’ll be reminded why these bands are — and will — still mainstays on classic rock radio and why Metallica’s “One” is one of the greatest driving songs ever made. This music is best experienced live and when played with the appropriate respect.
Seriously though, “One” is an incredible song.
98.5 FM — The Fox Presents Fake-A-Palooza 4: The Monsters Of Rock!, doors open at 5 p.m., show at 7 p.m., Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave. $20, $35 VIP; available at 985thefox.com or ticketfly.com.
Cesareo’s pick
Tommy Hays 89th Birthday Party, with MARK209, 6 p.m. Thursday, Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd. Free admission; reservations available as of press time. 328-7560.
Tommy Hays is one of those names that we tend to take for granted here. As one of the last living architects of the Bakersfield Sound, he’s got a lot of stories to tell and even at almost 90 years old, playing more gigs than musicians a quarter of his age. It’s that Bakersfield work ethic, I tell ya ...
He’ll be celebrating his 89th birthday at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace on Thursday and will no doubt be sharing some of those aforementioned stories. Expect special guest performances and just a pleasant night of laughter, breaking bread and some sweet western swing with one heck of a host. The show has no price for admission and, at the time of this writing, reservations were still available. Don’t risk missing out on celebrating one of our local music living legends, or else the only thing that might be taken for granted here is hesitation.
The Nashville-based country gospel vocal quartet MARK209 will also perform.
