CCHS Volleyball

Top row, from left to right: Coach Elden Ramos, Isabel Robles, Karen Gutierrez, Joanna Ceron, Samantha Gutierrez, Arlyne Pulido, Angelique Ramirez, Marisol Rivera and Malaya Espiritu. Middle row, from left to right: Nancy Robles, Leslie Velasco, MaryJoe Rodriguez, Kayla Sanchez and Yanely Rodriguez. Bottom: Angel Hernandez (manager).

 Courtesy photo

Cesar Chavez High Girls Volleyball Team takes South Sequoia League with a league record of 10-2, and overall record of 18-12-1.

However, the team was not selected for playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.