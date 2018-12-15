Frazier Park looked like a nice enough place, but we probably wouldn't have moved there if not for Caveman Cavey's Pizza.
This was during the housing bubble, when home prices seemed unreasonably steep where my immediate family was living in the San Fernando Valley. Someone told my wife Frazier Park was a bargain, so we scheduled a visit one snowy Saturday in early 2005.
After a few sled rides down nearby Mount Pinos and a tour of the house my wife had her eye on, we were ready for lunch. One of us spotted a quaint little pizza place in a Tudor-style building in the center of town. We got a table and ordered.
Now, it's true we were a little dazzled by the atmosphere. It was warm and dry inside, and through the window we were treated to a memorable view of a mountain community blanketed in white — not something we were used to seeing in Southern California. But at that point I was still on the fence about buying a home located so far from pretty much everything.
Then the pizza arrived.
After all these years, I still can't quite put my finger on what makes Cavey's so special. Maybe it's the tang of the sauce or the texture of the sausage. But the combination, which is the menu option we ordered and I continue to ask for every time, borders on perfection.
Not being a food writer, I'll have to leave my description of the food right there. People tell me the lasagna's excellent, and I've enjoyed the meatball sandwich sandwich there. But most people I know get the combo or the pepperoni and stick with it. (That said, Cavey's BLT pizza intrigues.)
There's one minor detail I hesitate to bring up, but I will anyway: Think twice about eating your meal inside.
Locals tend to eat on the outside patio, which has become one of Frazier Park's prime gathering places. I suspect it's because the ventilation inside the building is plainly inadequate. Spend five minutes inside Caveman's and you'll smell like pizza until your next shower. Call it a lasting reminder of some of the best pizza you'll eat in California.
Short story long, we decided to make an offer on the house, which I still consider a bargain even though we bought at the height of the market. For my part, I was ready to sign the mortgage documents halfway through lunch. We live there to this day.
Visitors to our home typically insist we order Caveman's (many people in town call it that). Friends consider the pizza worth a trip to the mountains, even when there's no snow and no prospects of sledding. Unlike the weather, the pizza there's dependably good.
John Cox, The Californian's business editor, returned to the TBC Media family earlier this year and had 10 years with the company prior to that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.