I went without trying sushi for the first 22 years of my life. The raw fish aspect to the cuisine totally put me off from ever being curious about it, let alone wanting to eat it.
Fast forward to now, I feel like I cheated myself all those years. So much so that I've tried to make up for lost time — every week I find myself indulging in smoked salmon or tuna rolls and sometimes something completely out of left field.
Bakersfield has quite a few Japanese restaurants available, but nothing compares to Miyoshi Japanese Restaurant. The menu features almost any type of sushi combination you can think of. The love tuna and salmon roll is a favorite of mine because it gives you a little bit of everything: shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, tempura tuna and salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, green onion and masago. Other popular options include the Bakersfield roll (featuring spicy tuna and shrimp tempura), crunch roll (a spicy tuna roll topped with tempura crunch) and chicken teriyaki served with soup or salad and rice. An added bonus is you get a clear view of the chefs working on your meal, which helps you learn a thing or two about sushi preparation.
Whatever your heart tells you to order, you won't be disappointed.
— Ema Sasic, staff reporter/opinion page editor
The Barn is a convenience store next to the Chevron station at the corner of Merle Haggard Drive and Highway 65. It's where I pick up lunch from time to time. The food comes from a variety of vendors and it's surprisingly tasty and inexpensive. The Bobby Salazar's there makes a hefty chile verde burrito I enjoy. I'm also a fan of the chicken biscuit sandwich made by The Barn's Chester's Chicken franchise. Workers prepare the sandwiches fresh, with way more fried chicken than I would have expected. For convenience store fare, it's a great option when you're on the run.
I don't eat out much, but I do drink out sometimes and when I'm sampling beer at Sandrini's Public House downtown, the Italian sausage bread makes a nice accompaniment. Owner Brian Sandrini told me his mom used to make the meal for him when he was a kid. It's pretty simple: A whole sausage is baked into a small loaf of bread. It comes sliced with red Italian sauce on the side. The price is right ($9) and it's quite filling — so much so that I usually end up bringing some home or sharing with a friend. I should probably venture out and try other items on the menu, but for me the adventure is more about ordering from the extensive beer menu.
— John Cox, business editor
If I could pull it off, I'd eat soup 365 days a year. It does not need to be cold outside — it's just fine if it's 100 degrees in Bakersfield. The very best soup is my mom's homemade chicken soup with noodles and potatoes and as many carrots as I can convince her to use. She will visit, make a huge pot and freeze it in individual serving containers for me to enjoy. But it never lasts until she returns, so I must search for good soup!
Here are my current top soup picks:
• The wicked chicken Thai at New Vintage Grill. It's packed with chicken, wild rice, lemongrass, cabbage and shiitake mushrooms, plus what the menu calls "wicked spices." I could eat two bowls of this creamy concoction — but I've never tried.
• The chicken tom yum at Thai Kitchen. Served piping hot, the spicy and sour lemongrass flavors mix perfectly with the baby corn and mushrooms.
• The tomato soup with basil at Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar. It's light, yet creamy and smooth.
While these restaurants offer plenty of other good choices, for me, it all comes down to the soup.
— Christine L. Peterson, executive editor
My favorite Mexican restaurant in Bakersfield is Grandma's Tamales. I found out about this restaurant a little over a year ago and I absolutely love it. They have two locations: 100 Bernard St. as well as 201 E. California Ave. I usually frequent the location on Bernard Street, it is clean and well-maintained, the service is fast and friendly, and the food is to die for! As soon as you walk in you can smell the authenticity of real Mexican flavors in the air. I usually order the chicken enchilada plate with green sauce. If it is a Saturday or Sunday I enjoy washing it down with an ice-cold Pacifico, the two go hand in hand. Ironically, I have yet to try their tamales but that is next on my to-do list. I have heard from other frequent guests that they have the best tamales in town. I guess there is only one way to find out! In my opinion they deserve to be recognized for their delicious authentic Mexican food. Just thinking about it makes me want to go there this weekend and indulge. Maybe I will and maybe I will order a tamale or two to take home and try this time.
— Tiffany Cleek, support services clerk
I’ve been guilty of discrediting vegan and vegetarian cuisine in the past. That is until I tried Vida Vegan for the first time at the Haggin Oaks farmers market. Their carrot cake was some of the best I’ve ever had. Now that they have a brick-and-mortar restaurant, they’re even more ambitious with their culinary creations. Their dishes rival their meat- and dairy-filled counterparts so closely that you’ll question whether they really are vegan. But they are, and they’re absolutely delicious.
— Mark Nessia, specialty publications editor
No place can touch it for its scenic views from the dining room. Ewing’s on the Kern in picturesque Kernville has the best restaurant views in Kern County, bar none.
Of course, that’s not enough. What about the food?
Their rib-eye steaks are tender and savory, the salad dressings are house-made, the lunch selections are solid, and the service is friendly and welcoming. All within an hour from Bakersfield.
— Steven Mayer, staff reporter
I can't go with a single favorite, and I don't even feel right limiting myself to two, but that's what I'll have to do now:
Esther's Delight at Mexicali ($11.50): Just about everything is great at this old-school downtown Mexican restaurant, from the Cadillac margaritas to the sarapes. But I always, always, opt for Esther's Delight, which is a chile verde taco and a chile relleno topped with — this the important part — ground beef and jalapenos.
Clam linguini at Urrichio's Trattoria ($16.95): I always choose the white sauce, because it's not heavy like Alfredo sauce, but you can go with red sauce. Great menu overall, and owner Claire always makes me feel like a long lost cousin.
— Robert Price, senior columnist
